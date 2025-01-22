Fiat in Brazilian market ends the year with more than 521 thousand units sold

Over 521 thousand sales and prominent models such as the Fiat Strada, consolidating its dominance in South America.

Big milestones for the brand in South America

In 2024, Fiat confirmed its leadership in the 4 operating markets, 3 continents and its role as the number one Stellantis brand with more than 1.2 million units sold globally. During its 125th anniversary celebration, the brand consolidated its position as the number one global Stellantis brand, leading in 4 markets (Brazil, Italy, Turkey, Algeria) on 3 continents, with a different model in each country: Strada, Panda, Egea and Doblò.

Olivier Francois, CEO of FIAT and global CMO of Stellantis, commented, “In 2024, FIAT turned 125 years old, a significant milestone that few brands can boast, ending the year with a positive performance globally. In fact, we have confirmed ourselves as the number one brand in Stellantis, with more than 1.2 million vehicles sold worldwide, managing to balance the transition phase we are experiencing in the European market and recording excellent performance in South America being a truly global brand.

In South America, FIAT is the market leader, and in Brazil the brand achieved a new record year, capturing a market share of more than 20 percent. This means that one out of every five cars sold in Brazil comes from FIAT. At the same time, in Europe, Fiat confirmed its leadership in the A segment of electric vehicles with the 500e and in the overall A segment with the Panda. Also, among commercial vehicles, the Ducato is confirmed as the best-selling large van in Stellantis. Now we are focusing on 2025, which will be a crucial year for Fiat in Europe, starting with the launch of the new Grande Panda, in electric and hybrid versions, and the new 500 Hybrid coming at the end of the year. We face the future with great optimism.”

Fiat leading the way in Brazil

Fiat was the absolute leader of the Brazilian car market in 2024, once again recording historic numbers. In the past twelve months Fiat achieved an impressive 20.9 percent market share, ending the year with more than 521 thousand units sold, or 118 thousand more cars than the second-ranked brand and 45 thousand more units than in 2023. market leader was Fiat Strada, with 144 thousand units sold in the year, increasing its market share to 5.8 percent and consolidating its position as the best-selling vehicle in Brazil for the fourth consecutive year.

FIAT’s leadership is also evidenced by its first position in the pickup, sedan and van segments. In addition, the Italian brand placed three models among the top ten best-selling models in the country, including Strada, Argo and Mobi. The Fiorino, for its part, maintained its leadership in the van market in Brazil for the 11th consecutive year, with Fiat leading the segment since 2010, with 26 thousand registrations in the last 365 days and a 36.7 percent market share, while the Scudo was the best seller for the second consecutive year. At the end of 2024 Fiat launched the new Pulse and Fastback hybrids, two revolutionary cars that will be major players in the Brazilian market in the coming years.

In 2024, FIAT debuted in the large pickup market with the launch of the New Titano, which is distinguished by the most competitive price in its category, one of the largest volumes, a unique 360-degree camera, as well as many technological features and robustness. These attributes make the Titano a model with high off-road capabilities, ready to operate in agriculture and challenging terrain. With this launch, the brand now covers virtually the entire pickup segment, in which it leads with Strada, Toro and Titano.