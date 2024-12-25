Fiat Brazil 2025, Toro, Mobi, Fiorino, and Titano are getting a facelift

2025 is expected to be a year full of news for Fiat in Brazil. The Italian brand is set to strongly renew its range, putting particular focus on updating engines to comply with new emissions standards and introducing new technologies.

Fiat Brazil wants to be a major player in the market

Fiat in Brazil in 2025 is preparing to present its fans with numerous new products. These will affect the likes of the Toro, Argo, Mobi, Fiorino and Titano. To begin with, it is important to point out that the 1.0 Firefly engines in Argo and Cronos will be upgraded to comply with PL8, so the current versions will have to receive the ECO suffix. The 1.3 Firefly engine in Argo, Cronos, Strada and Pulse will also be modified for the new emissions regimes. Despite the upgrades, however, it currently looks like there will be no increase in power and torque. Fiat Cronos, which has hardly changed so far since its 2018 launch, will be given a very visual and deeper makeover for the first time ever, with a debut scheduled for the second half of the year.

Previously equipped with the 1.0 Firefly engine, the Fiat Mobi 2025 will be one of the brand’s major new cars planned for 2025. This very compact car will return with the 1.0 Firefly engine, as the 1.0 Fire EVO will soon be obsolete. As was already the case with Cronos and Argo, the Like and Trekking versions of the Mobi may adopt the ECO suffix. Among the improvements we are currently talking about, we will see that the model will be equipped with electric steering.

Further changes for the various models of the Fiat brand

The Fiorino will also star with a mechanical change, dropping both the 1.4 Fire EVO and the 1.3 Firefly. This van will have electric steering instead of hydraulic steering and will use the steering wheel from the Strada range. The brand’s SUVs, already equipped with the PL8-compliant T200 Hybrid system, will receive upgrades to the Turbo 200 and Turbo 270 engines, used on the Pulse and Fastback, to better accommodate new and demanding emissions requirements. In addition, for the second half of 2025, the two SUVs will feature slight cosmetic updates in the 2026 lineup, including redesigned bumpers. All mentioned models will benefit from the new engines and improvements in the 2025/2025 versions.

Fiat Toro will start 2025 with the new 2.2 turbo diesel engine that will replace the 2.0 TD. For now, the new diesel engine remains confirmed only for the Ranch version, but has not yet been ruled out for the Volcano. The pickup will also be a major player in the market thanks to the return of the Ultra version, which will now mount the Turbo 270 Flex engine and AT6 transmission. For the 2026 line, the Fiat Toro will undergo its second cosmetic change, with the styling changes being focused more on the front, but the interior will also have updates.

Finally, also worth mentioning is that Fiat Titano will henceforth be produced in Argentina, instead of Uruguay. With the change of nationality, the midsize pickup will receive the new 2.2 Turbo Diesel engine with 200 hp and 45.9 kgfm of torque. The transmission will also be updated; the six-speed automatic will be replaced by an eight-speed ZF. The pickup will also have safety reinforcements with ADAS technology elements.