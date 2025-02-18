Fiat Fastback restyling coming to South America

Fiat Fastback will receive slight cosmetic design restyling updates

Fiat Fastback restyling coming in 2026

Fiat’s coupe SUV is preparing for an aesthetic update in 2026, as shown by recent spy photos circulating the web and captured in Brazil. The images show a prototype of the Abarth version, suggesting a restyle that will touch both the exterior aesthetics and the cabin, with a special focus on sportiness.

The Abarth prototype reveals a new front bumper, featuring a concave main grille and a redesigned lower air intake. The side air intakes, however, appear to have been retained. The alloy wheels have also been revamped, with a design specifically for the sports version.

Significant upgrades

The cabin of the Fastback 2026 is expected to receive significant updates, especially in the Abarth version. New, sportier seats are expected, with electric adjustments for greater comfort and personalization.

Despite the spy photos, some details still remain uncertain. For example, it is unclear whether the previously speculated sunroof will actually be available. Images show prototypes with black roofs, but this may just be a styling choice for test models.

The Fiat Fastback has been very successful in South America, particularly in Brazil, since its launch in 2022. The 2026 restyling aims to further consolidate this position by offering a refreshed design inside and out.

The Turbo 200 CVT engine PcD version Fiat Fastback 2026 confirmed

The Fiat Fastback is preparing for 2026 with important new features, especially in terms of powertrains. The version dedicated to people with disabilities (PcD) will continue to be equipped with the reliable Turbo 200 CVT engine, a powertrain that has proven its ability to combine performance and driving comfort.

This engine is capable of delivering a maximum output of 130 hp when fueled with ethanol and 125 hp with gasoline, offering a maximum torque of 20.4 kgfm in both cases. A torque figure that results in a consistently prompt and pleasant ride, both in the city and on suburban roads.

Handling the engine’s power is a CVT (continuously variable transmission) automatic transmission that simulates seven gears. This technological solution ensures an exceptionally smooth ride, with no jerks or uncertainties, for a relaxed and satisfying driving experience.

A specific choice made by Fiat was not to introduce the hybrid on the PcD version of the Fastback. A decision that takes into account the specific needs of this category of users, who often prefer traditional, proven mechanics.

Complete engine range for Fastback 2026

The Audace and Impetus Turbo 200 Hybrid versions share the same heat engine as the Turbo 200, keeping power and torque performance unchanged. The real innovation is the introduction of a mild hybrid system consisting of a 12 V, 3 kW multifunctional electric motor connected to the combustion engine and powered by a lithium-ion battery. This solution, which replaces the alternator and starter motor, improves energy efficiency and reduces fuel consumption.

For those who want higher performance, the Fastback offers the 1.3 Turbo 270 Flex engine, available in two power levels: 176 hp (gasoline or ethanol) and 27.5 kgfm of torque for the Limited Abarth version. The latter, thanks to specific tuning, is able to provide an even sportier and more engaging driving experience.

The Abarth Turbo 270 version represents the top of the range in terms of performance. The 1.3 Turbo 270 engine is increased to 185 hp (ethanol) and 180 hp (gasoline), keeping the torque of 27.5 kgfm unchanged. This configuration allows the Abarth Fastback to sprint from 0 to 100 km/h in just a few seconds and reach a top speed of more than 200 km/h, providing unique thrills behind the wheel.