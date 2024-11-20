Is this the design of the Fiat Panda Fastback Abarth for 2027?

Panda plans to evolve and become even sportier. After models such as the new Panda and Multipla have found success, now the brand should be ready to launch the Panda Fastback. A model, which according to some speculation, could come to market with a high-performance version with Abarth’s signature.

Cars in Abarth’s future plans

The manufacturer, marked by the ‘scorpion symbol’, may be about to reveal to the market a new addition to the range, a Fiat Panda Fastback Abarth, a name that would currently be only speculation. In one of the latest interviews, the brand’s CEO, namely Thorel, hinted to the public that the new car in the range could be coming by 2027. Just from these statements, many people would have started to think that it could be the Fiat model, which we currently know is scheduled to debut in the spring of 2026.

Based on the information gathered so far, we know that the next car of the Abarth brand will be an SUV from Fiat. Among the latest models then, namely the Multipla, Grande Panda and Panda Fastback, it could be the SUV that has planned an Abarth version, precisely because it would be based on a more sporty and dynamic style.

Abarth will continue to work with Fiat models

Thus, we are talking about a model that could perfectly fit and adapt to Abarth’s lineup for the future. Moreover, as Thorel confirmed, the Abarth brand will focus on electric models in the coming years, after it has already started with the presentation of the Abarth 500e and Abarth 600e. This car should also be produced on the smart car platform, with the Abarth version sure to be faster and snappier.

Therefore, from the collected images we can show a rather exclusive render of how the possible and future model of the Abarth manufacturer has been imagined. What we also know is what the brand’s CEO has also confirmed, which is that the brand will continue to always take its cues from Fiat’s models in the future as well. Enthusiasts will surely remain in great anticipation to see what will come out of the brand’s production lines