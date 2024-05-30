Fiat Fastback and Pulse: price increases in Brazil. How much do the two SUVs cost now?

Fiat has been raising the prices of its Fastback and Pulse compact SUVs in Brazil. The increase varies by model and version. The main reasons are rising raw material costs and the exchange rate, along with strong demand for the vehicles in the country. Here’s how prices are changing.

Price increase for Fiat Fastback and Pulse in Brazil

Manufacturer Fiat recently disclosed a price hike for its two compact SUVs, Fiat Fastback and Fiat Pulse, in Brazil. The increase currently affects all versions of both models, with price increases ranging between R$ 1,000 and R$ 3,000.

The basic Drive 1.3 MT version, with a 107-hp naturally aspirated Firefly 1.3 engine and a 5-speed manual transmission, starts at R$ 104,990 right now, so we are talking about an increase of R$ 1,000. Looking at the Drive 1.3 CVT, equipped with a 7-speed CVT automatic transmission, it will now start with a price of R$ 112,990 with an increase in initial cost of R$ 1,000. The Audace 1.0 T200, equipped with the 130-hp 1.0 turbo T200 engine, saw its price rise to R$ 120,990 a significant increase of R$ 2,000. As for the Impetus, the most equipped version with the 1.0 turbo T200 engine, with the price increase it will cost R$ 135,490, thus an uptick of R$ 2,500. To finish we find the Abarth, the only variant with a 185-hp 1.3 turbo engine and 6-speed automatic transmission, which will now be priced at R$ 151,990 with an increase in cost of R$ 1,000.

The basic No Name version of the Fastback range, with a 130-hp 1.0 turbocharged engine and CVT transmission, will subsequently cost R$ 119,990, an increase of R$ 2,000 over the previous price. The Audace, on the other hand, which is more full-featured, will henceforth be priced at R$ 146,490, or a R$ 2,500 increase.

The Impetus also sees its price increase to R$156,490 with a price difference from the previous cost of R$2,500. The Limited Edition, on the other hand, equipped with the 185-hp 1.3 turbocharged engine, is the variant that has experienced the biggest increase among all the vehicles we have discussed. In fact, it will come to cost R$ 159,990 with a significant increase of R$ 3,000. The price increases, which range between 1 percent and 2 percent, also apply to all optional extras and various accessories that are requested at the time of purchase.

The reasons behind the increase in prices are various , among which we definitely find the increase in the cost of raw materials, particularly we are talking about steel and resin. Increased exchange rate, which has contributed to more expensive imports of various key components during production. Lastly, there has also been sustained demand for vehicles in Brazil, and this too has pushed manufacturers to raise prices.

Despite the increases, Fiat Fastback and Pulse equally remain popular compact SUVs in the Brazilian market. Indeed, these cars can offer good value for money and a very wide variety of features. Among many we definitely see a modern design with a sporty soul, a very spacious and comfort-rich interior, and to top it off, very efficient and powerful engines. In addition, reference can be made to a wide range of safety and driver assistance technologies, including very advanced connectivity.

Although the features and details of the cars are always excellent, rising prices may still make these models less affordable for some buyers. It is important to note that these prices at the moment refer only to the Brazilian market and could be completely different in other countries.