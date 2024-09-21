Fiat, disastrous sales in Europe in 2024: the latest data is concerning

Fiat sales in Europe during 2024 have plummeted. The end of production of the Fiat 500 Hybrid, withdrawn from the market due to lacking ADAS systems, which became mandatory on new cars for sale from July, has certainly had an impact. All models, except for the Panda and the 600, which wasn’t on sale last year and thus impossible to compare, are losing ground compared to 2023.

Fiat loses over 30,000 registrations in Europe compared to 2023

Fiat Panda is the only one to record a positive result: 89,305 units sold compared to 79,989 last year. The biggest impact comes from Fiat 500e sales, which already recorded a 42% drop in July, falling to 22,802 units, compared to 41,153 in 2023. The 500 hybrid version sold 56,563 units, compared to 72,427 in 2023. Fiat 500X records 12,082 fewer than in 2023, with 15,483 sales compared to 27,565 a year ago.

Since the beginning of 2024, Fiat 600 has sold 6,068 electric models and 5,519 hybrids. The sum of the data indicates that Fiat is missing 31,196 units compared to 2023. With the 500 Hybrid out of the game, the situation is unlikely to improve. Unless sales of the 500e and 600 explode. Judging by the situation, however, this is unlikely to happen, especially for the electric city car, which due to low demand has halted production for a month at the Stellantis Mirafiori plant.

The new 500 Hybrid, as confirmed by Carlos Tavares, will debut during 2026, as will the new electric model with a larger capacity battery. In the meantime, hopes are pinned on the Fiat Grande Panda, which will also debut in the United States, called upon to turn the situation around. However, it remains to be seen what the actual demand will be once the configurator is online and the prices of the electric and hybrid versions are known.