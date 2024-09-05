Fiat Cronos’ sales lead narrows as Peugeot 208 gains ground in Argentina

The Argentine automotive market showed signs of recovery in August, with an increase in sales after the decline recorded in July. According to data provided by Acara, the association representing dealers in South America’s second-largest market, 38,823 units were registered, marking a 4.9% increase compared to the same period in 2023. Regarding 2024, Fiat Cronos maintains its position as market leader, although the Peugeot 208 is gradually closing the gap. The best-selling model in August was the Toyota Hilux.

In August, Peugeot 208 ranks second among the closest cars and is approaching Fiat Cronos

In August 2024, the Peugeot 208 secured the second place in the ranking of best-selling cars in Argentina, while the Fiat Cronos had to settle for fifth position. Specifically, the Fiat sedan recorded 2,400 registrations, while the Peugeot 208 reached 2,692 units sold. In the overall ranking for 2024, the two cars are separated by about 500 units, with the Fiat Cronos still ahead. However, considering this trend, it’s possible that the Peugeot 208 could overtake it by the end of the year.

Both the Cronos and Peugeot 208, now its main competitor, are produced in Argentina by Stellantis. The ranking of best-selling cars in the country in August 2024 also includes other Fiat models such as Strada, which ranks twentieth, and Toro, which occupies the twenty-third position.

The Fiat Cronos is also about to undergo a restyling, a necessary intervention that comes at a very important time. This year, in fact, the sedan has recorded a very marked decline in sales compared to 2023 in Argentina. The updated version of the model could therefore be the key to reviving the model’s sales, allowing it to regain ground and potentially maintain its leadership position in the market, currently threatened by competition.