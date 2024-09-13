Stellantis, Fiat brand hires 1,000 people in Cordóba, Argentina

The automotive industry giant, has released in recent days a large hiring plan regarding its plant in Ferreyra, Córdoba, Argentina. The company, which comes from a large investment made just in the South American country, is currently looking for about 1,000 new employees to join the company, with different specific tasks.

Stellantis leadership in South America

The South American market for Stellantis is of great significance. In fact, the group is a decidedly undisputed leader so far in the sale of light commercial vehicles, pickups and vans. In some of the countries in South America, Stellantis even has very high market shares in different segments of the industry, one of the main markets where the group is most present is Brazil. Now it seems to be Argentina‘s turn, with the major investment put in place by the company.

As previously anticipated, Stellantis announced last week a major record-breaking investment of an impressive $385 million in the historic Fiat plant located in Córdoba, Argentina. At issue is a business strategy aimed at substantially strengthening local production of a wide range of vehicles. For example, we are talking about vehicles such as SUVs, pickups, and light commercial vehicles. But not only that, the investment also covers other types of vehicles, such as trucks, engines and components, creating a real hub for industrial production in Argentina.

Important Córdoba investment

This significant investment, leads to several benefits for the local industry. In fact, the Córdoba plant is preparing to be much more productive in the future, aiming to be able to smoothly meet the ever-increasing demand in the South American market. The Cronos, or Fiat’s flagship model in the area, will continue to be present at the plant, thus confirming the continuity of an iconic vehicle locally. Moreover, by also offering car parts in the market in the city of Argentina in question, it aims to close the circle for the country’s automotive ecosystem, strengthening the production chain. Finally, one of the most important aspects, is that several hundred jobs are created, about a thousand to be precise, which is what Stellantis currently seeks.

New jobs for Stellantis (Fiat) in Argentina

The invitation to apply for this new job opportunity, is aimed at people of all ages, genders, ethnicities, and backgrounds, especially including people with disabilities. One of the many ambitious goals of Stellantis, is to reach approximately 50 percent female staff among new entrants to the company in the coming years. an important demonstration of the strong commitment placed on gender equality.

Requirements for applying

In order to apply for the positions opened by the announcement, however, you must have certain requirements. The first is a high school diploma, as possessing a valid degree is a must to be part of the Stellantis career path. In addition, people are sought who have willingness to be able to work shifts, as car manufacturing requires great flexibility and adaptability. Even a basic technical background in the field could be a small added advantage for candidates who have already worked in the industry. Finally, previous, albeit brief, experience in industry will also be taken into account, although this is not among the basic requirements.

Benefits corporate employees and families

Stellantis also offers numerous benefits for those who will have access to jobs, including health care, which is insurance that serves to protect the health of corporate employees and also their families. Within the company then, there will also be numerous initiatives and programs aimed at the well-being of employees. Included is reserved parking to make daily commuting more convenient. To top it off, life insurance is also offered, for greater economic protection in case of unforeseen events.

To participate in the selection, simply log on to this link and follow the very intuitive and simple prcedua. Depending on whether you already have an account or not, after registering or logging in, if any, candidates will then have to fill out a simple online form with their details and add a CV. An excellent opportunity to try to take part in a long-term project with a company that achieves excellent results worldwide.