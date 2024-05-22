Fiat Cronos: Brazil’s golden week with discounts, free gasoline and used car valuation

In Brazil a new opportunity this week that is called Cronos Week. In fact, from May 20 to 27, Fiat Brazil is giving discounts, a year of free gasoline and a used car supervaluation on the purchase of a Fiat Cronos.

Cronos Week in Brazil: Fiat Cronos opportunities May 20-27

For sedan lovers, this is a truly unique opportunity. May 20-27 is Cronos Week in Brazil, and Fiat has a truly unmissable offer in store for customers. Exclusive discounts, a year of free gasoline, and a skyrocketing evaluation of the used vehicle await at Fiat dealerships across the country.

Cronos Week brings with it exclusive discounts on the entire Fiat Cronos range. For example, the Drive 1.3 MT version is available for only R$ 94,490.00, a savings of as much as R$ 5,500.00. And that’s not all. By purchasing a Fiat Cronos during Cronos Week,you can receive 47 liters of free gasoline every month for an entire year, for a total of 564 liters of fuel. In addition, Fiat is also offering a super-valuation of the used vehicle in case of trade-in for a new Fiat Cronos. In short, an opportunity not to be missed to get maximum value from an old car.

And why choose Fiat Cronos?

Fiat’s renowned car has distinguished itself in the local market as one of the most affordable options in its class, with both manual and automatic transmissions. In terms of popularity, the Fiat model ranks at the top of its class. In fact, last year it received the “Highest Resale Value – Autos 2023” award from Agência Autoinforme, being the car with the lowest depreciation in its segment over the past year. It has been a decidedly positive period for the Fiat Cronos, produced in Argentina where it has held the title of best-selling car for years, and which now aims to replicate its success in Brazil, where Fiat has a solid presence thanks to models such as the Strada, Mobi and Pulse.

Introduced to the Brazilian market in 2018, Fiat Cronos immediately won the hearts of the public with its bold design, spacious interior, and capacious 525-liter trunk, the largest in its class. In addition, Fiat Cronos offers excellent value for money, making it an ideal choice for those looking for a reliable and affordable sedan.

Cronos Week is the perfect opportunity to purchase the new Fiat Cronos on truly favorable terms. To do so, you can visit a Fiat dealership nearest you or access the Fiat Brazil website to find out more and take advantage of this fantastic offer now.