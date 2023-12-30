Fiat Cronos: for the third consecutive year, the sales leader in Argentina

For the third consecutive year, the Fiat Cronos has been the most sought-after car by Argentinians. In 2018, the Italian brand updated its lineup in the mid-size sedan segment with the X6S project, continuing the success of its previous models. The company’s dream materialized with the launch of this sedan, born in the Ferreyra plant after a significant industrial transformation that required an investment of one million dollars in human and industrial resources. Since then, it has become not only the national benchmark car in its segment but also the best-selling car in Argentina for three straight years.

In 2023, the Fiat Cronos continued to lead as the most requested car by Argentinians, marking its third year of consecutive leadership

The Fiat Cronos stood out for its balanced price-quality ratio. In its debut year, it sold 13,899 units, ranking sixth in its segment. The model saw impressive growth, doubling its deliveries for two consecutive years. In 2020, with advantageous offers and convenient financing, it captured 5 percent of the total market, becoming the third most requested model. Events like ‘100,000 Cronos produced in Córdoba’ and slogans such as ‘Fiat Cronos: the Argentine car’ fueled national pride and highlighted local production and corporate sustainability.

In February 2022, the Fiat Cronos set a historic record, achieving a 15.2 percent share of the total market, the best result for a Fiat model since 1993. In September of the same year, Stellantis celebrated the production of the 250,000th Fiat Cronos at its Ferreyra plant in Córdoba, and in May of the following year, it reached an impressive milestone of 300,000 units produced in Córdoba.

By the end of 2023, total production had already exceeded 365,000 units. In short, for the famous Fiat model, this is a significant milestone confirming that with this model, the leading Italian automaker has indeed hit the mark in Latin America.