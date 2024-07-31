Fiat continues to grow globally: here’s how much sales increased in H1 2024

In the year of its 125th anniversary, Fiat recorded a positive half-year result and thus consolidated its status as the leading brand in terms of volumes of the Stellantis Group. With over 660,200 vehicles sold worldwide, the Italian car manufacturer achieved an increase of 2.2% in the months from January to June 2024 compared to the same period last year.

The excellent results of the first six months lay the foundation for a successful second half of the year, in which further novelties will follow. In autumn, the new Fiat Grande Panda and Abarth 600e models, as well as the exclusive Fiat 500e Giorgio Armani special model, provide further momentum. Fiat‘s global return is based on three pillars: design and development in Italy, platforms usable worldwide, and local adaptation. This means that in the next decade, Fiat will have the right vehicle for every customer in its portfolio.

The new Fiat Grande Panda is the first member of the new global family. It will be followed by the new Fiat 500 Hybrid between the end of 2025 and the beginning of 2026, which will be produced at the Mirafiori plant in Turin. Fiat is also pushing ahead with the development of SUV and fastback models that will arrive on the market in the coming years.

For Europe, Fiat has made the bold decision to fully electrify its model range. The new and future versions of the 500, 600, and Grande Panda series will be available with both 100% electric drive and hybrid technology. With this strategy, the company ensures that a vehicle purchased today will continue to have a good market value in the future.

Sales results for the first half of 2024 show a significant increase in sales figures in various regions. The brand achieved a 24% increase in North America, thanks to the market launch of the Fiat 500e. In June, the Fiat House was inaugurated in Fort Lee, near New York. The world’s first residential building with the Fiat logo offers more than 300 rental apartments characterized by efficient use of space and high-quality furnishings. This concept is intended to shape the future of urban living.

In the Middle East and Africa region, Fiat recorded an increase of 7.6%. The brand grew by 5% in the Asia-Pacific region and by 2.3% in South America. In South America, the company also consolidates its leadership position with a market share of 14%, supported by the number 1 position in Brazil with a market share of 20.4%. Fiat was also the industry leader in Italy and Turkey, with a market share of 12.3% each, and in Algeria with an impressive 68.3%. The success of the Italian car manufacturer in these regions is reflected in the positions of individual models: the Panda was the best-selling car in Italy, the Fiat Tipo in Turkey, and the Fiat Doblò in Algeria.

In the first half of 2024, Fiat managed to maintain its market-leading position throughout Europe. In Italy, the brand sold 95,779 vehicles, an increase of 2% compared to the same period last year. With a share of 10.8%, Fiat was the leader in the national passenger car market. The Panda, produced in Pomigliano d’Arco, Italy, continues to be the best-selling vehicle overall in its local market, with over 63,500 units sold. This value represents an increase of 21% compared to the first half of 2023. The current Fiat 500 Hybrid ranks second in the A segment with 14,700 registrations, just behind the Fiat Panda.

The 500e is at the top of its segment with a market share of 27%. The Fiat 600e was the leader in the B segment of electric SUVs with an 11% share. The Fiat 600 Hybrid, launched in June, was well received and encouraged many customers to switch to an electrified vehicle.

The company also achieved notable results in other European markets. In Spain, the brand was the undisputed leader in the city car segment with a 55% share. The 500 Hybrid was also the market leader in its segment with 7,720 units sold, corresponding to a 43% market share. The model also enabled a 26.8% increase in turnover to private customers. The Panda recorded the highest growth in the industry in sales to private customers in Spain in its segment in the first half of 2024, almost quadrupling its sales compared to 2023 and establishing itself as an affordable and eco-friendly hybrid model.

The brand’s car sales also increased significantly in other European countries: by 7.6% in France, 5.5% in the Netherlands, and 15.1% in Portugal. The 500e continues to perform well among mini and compact electric-powered vehicles (A+B segments). In the last six months, the model ranked in the top 5 of registration statistics in major European markets: in Germany, the 500e was the leader in its segment, and excellent results were also recorded in Italy, France, Spain, and Great Britain.

In the first half of 2024, the Stellantis brand consolidated its leadership position in South America with a market share of 14% and year-on-year growth of 2.3%. In this region, Fiat achieved particularly positive results in Brazil, where the brand has maintained market leadership for 42 consecutive months. With a market share of 20.4%, Fiat sold 220,753 vehicles, surpassing the second-ranked brand by over 51,000 units. The brand confirmed its leadership position in three key segments: in the sedan category (71,888 units sold, 23.4% share), as well as in pick-ups and vans.

Its models are well represented in the top 10 best-selling vehicles in Brazil. The Fiat Strada is in second place with 56,601 units sold in the first half of 2024 and holds a market share of 5.2%. In fifth place is the Argo with 39,626 units and a market share of 3.7%, followed by the Mobi. Since March 2024, the Titano pick-up has also expanded the range. In the Middle East and Africa region, Fiat continued the positive trend with a 7.6% increase in sales in the first half of 2024. The brand was particularly well represented in key markets such as Algeria and Turkey, with market shares of 68.4% and 12.3% respectively. In Algeria, the best-selling model was the Fiat Doblò. In June, the first Fiat 500 and Fiat Doblò produced in the country were delivered.

In Morocco, where Fiat introduced models such as the 600e and the Topolino, the brand recorded a significant increase in sales of 23% compared to the previous year. In Turkey, the Tipo was once again the best-selling model with about 43,000 units sold. It has consistently held the first position since 2016.

In the first half of 2024, Fiat Professional recorded robust growth in the commercial vehicle segment worldwide. The brand’s global van sales increased by 15%. In Italy, Fiat Professional recorded a 5.1% increase in sales, consolidating its position as market leader in the light commercial vehicle sector with a market share of 24.2%. Fiat Professional was also the leader in the battery electric commercial vehicle segment in its home country with a market share of 13.1%.

The Fiat Ducato, produced in Atessa, Italy, was the best-selling van in Italy in the months from January to June 2024 with almost 11,000 registrations. In the large van segment, the model was the leader with a 23.8% share. In addition, Fiat Doblò is the leader in the compact van segment with a market share of 22.4%. The Fiat Scudo ranked second in the medium van segment with a market share of 17.3%.

Fiat Professional also increased sales in other European countries, including France (+2.3%), Germany (+6.2%), and Great Britain (+13.2%). In the UK, Fiat Professional also sold 11% more electric-powered vans. In Spain, Ducato remained the brand’s flagship with 3,432 sales, up 40% compared to the first half of 2023. This also testifies to Fiat Professional’s strong position across the continent. In South America, Fiat recorded growth of 9.7%, with Fiorino maintaining its position as the best-selling van and Strada consolidating its position as the top light commercial vehicle.

In the Middle East and Africa region, Fiat Professional recorded growth of 54.2%. In the Asia-Pacific region, sales increased by 69.5%. In Europe, the company presented the renewed Ducato, Doblò, and Scudo series with the second generation of battery electric drive and renewed ADAS technology in the first half of the year. In Brazil, the Titano pick-up, introduced only in June, had conquered a segment share of over 5% by the end of the first half of the year. In North America, Fiat Professional increased sales by 13.2%. In Australia, the increase was 64%.