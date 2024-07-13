Fiat 500e Giorgio Armani special edition unveiled

On the occasion of the presentation of the new Grande Panda, an event that took place as part of the celebrations for Fiat’s 125th anniversary, the car manufacturer unveiled a special version of its electric 500. It’s the Fiat 500e Giorgio Armani, a limited edition of the compact zero-emission vehicle. The official launch of this model will take place during the year, but the car manufacturer decided to anticipate its announcement to pay homage to the famous Italian designer on the occasion of his 90th birthday.

Fiat 500e Giorgio Armani: first details of the new special version of the electric city car revealed

Details regarding the number of units and the price of the Fiat 500e Giorgio Armani have not yet been disclosed. However, it has been confirmed that this special edition will be available exclusively in the sedan version, thus excluding the convertible variant. As for aesthetics, the Turin-based company has developed two exclusive shades for this model. The first is Dark Green Micalized, a modern and technical color that reflects Giorgio Armani‘s style. The second is Ceramic Greyge, an innovative shade created by the designer himself, which harmoniously blends gray and beige, giving rise to both the color and its name.

Another feature is the new alloy wheels. Their design is inspired by the enlarged GA (Giorgio Armani) logo, featuring a burnished two-tone anodized effect and thin side grooves. The interior of the new 500e Giorgio Armani can only be refined and luxurious. The chevron stitching and three-dimensional patterns on the central seat inserts evoke classic tailoring techniques. The Milan designer’s logo is visible on the seat, while his signature appears on the dashboard, the inside of the door, and the rear window.

This special edition boasts a complete standard equipment, which includes a premium JBL audio system, a 7-inch TFT display, a 10.25-inch NAV touch screen, DAB radio, and wireless compatibility with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. From a mechanical point of view, the vehicle maintains the specifications of the standard version. It is therefore equipped with an 87 kW / 118 HP electric motor and a 42 kWh battery that guarantees a range of 320 km on a single charge.

Fiat has announced that this limited edition will be marketed starting next year in various regions of the world, including Europe, North America, the Middle East and Africa, Japan, and Australia. This will therefore be added to the versions already present in the United States, including the recent Inspired By Los Angeles. Despite the electric city car struggling to sell in the United States, it seems that the car manufacturer wants to insist on proposing additional versions, with the aim of increasing sales.