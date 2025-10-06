Fiat changes plans with Stellantis’ new CEO Antonio Filosa

Fiat’s future could be revolutionized thanks to its new CEO Antonio Filosa, who is seeking to redesign the brand’s plans. In fact, after a period of relative quiet in terms of information, rumors of possible strategic changes are multiplying, directly attributable to the new course under Antonio Filosa’s leadership.

The Turin-based brand is known to be working on a new range of models. In the past, former CEO Olivier Francois had announced the launch of three new cars within 18 months. These include the Giga Panda, the revamped Fastback, and the Grande Panda pickup.

However, it seems that the roadmap is undergoing some changes. The Giga Panda, which was initially scheduled to debut in mid-2025, may arrive at a different time. And to clear up any doubts: what could be the reason? The current CEO of Stellantis for South America, Antonio Filosa, is said to have made a change to the original plans for the Fiat brand. But the details remain unclear. For this reason, we are awaiting further official updates to understand the exact scope of this reorganization.

News and reorganization at Fiat: the impact of Antonio Filosa

The recent appointment of Antonio Filosa as the new CEO of Stellantis for the Fiat brand is leading to a reorganization of plans, the precise extent of which is still shrouded in mystery. This period of change has resulted in prolonged silence regarding the automaker’s future strategies.

Despite the lack of official communications, the sector is buzzing with speculation about what these changes will consist of. An interesting fact is the absence of new spy photos of the Giga Panda, in stark contrast to the various sightings of the future New Fiat Fastback.

This scenario fuels various assumptions:

Some believe that the Fiat Fastback may debut before the Giga Panda, overturning the initially planned order.

Others speculate that the two SUVs will be presented together.

Both cars are set to play a key role, replacing the Fiat Tipo in the Turin-based manufacturer’s range.

For the moment, we are awaiting official news, which is slow in coming. The most likely scenario is that we will have to wait until early 2026. At that time, Antonio Filosa is expected to announce Stellantis’ new business plan, at which point, in all likelihood, concrete news will be revealed concerning each individual brand, including Fiat, with respect to previously established plans.

New Fiat Fastback: details on the C-segment SUV Coupé have been revealed

The latest sightings of the Fiat Fastback prototype confirm that the Italian car manufacturer is working hard. Recent images show the vehicle still heavily camouflaged, with films and devices, especially in the rear section, designed to hide the final design.

The new Fiat Fastback will be positioned as a C-segment SUV Coupé. From a stylistic point of view, it seems that the model will take its cue from some elements of the Grande Panda. In particular, the front end is expected to feature headlights with distinctive thin horizontal light strips, a distinctive feature.

Platform and interior

On a technical level, the Fastback will use the Smart Car platform, the same one used for the Grande Panda and Citroën C3, thus ensuring synergies and structural modernity.

Although the interior has not yet been unveiled, expectations point to a layout that echoes the functional simplicity of the Panda, but enhanced with a larger infotainment system and design and technology solutions more suited to a vehicle in its class.

Engines: hybrid and electric coming soon

As for engines, the Fastback will offer several options. The range is expected to include a hybrid unit based on the 136 hp 1.2 PureTech three-cylinder engine, paired with a 29 hp electric module, for a total power output of 145 hp.

A fully electric version (BEV) is also planned, with 113 hp and a battery capacity of over 44 kWh. In addition, the future Stellantis Full Hybrid could be introduced at a later date, further expanding the choices for consumers looking for a modern and versatile SUV.