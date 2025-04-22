New Fiat Fastback: design will make the difference

The new Fiat Fastback, which will become a global car compared to the current model sold only in South America, will be the third vehicle in the new Panda family that debuted with the new Fiat Grande Panda and will soon welcome another C-segment crossover, currently known as Fiat Giga Panda, as its second model. This will also be a C-segment crossover, like the Giga Panda, but the difference between the two models will definitely be in the design.

Here’s how the design of the new Fiat Fastback arriving in 2026 might appear

While the new Fiat Giga Panda will be 4.4 meters long with a square style focusing on practicality, space, convenience, and functionality, the new Fiat Fastback will instead be a model that will focus more on design rather than price. Indeed, it will be a more appealing option to complete the automaker’s range, providing a model that differs from the rest of the lineup and is more aesthetically interesting for those looking for something more sporty and youthful. Therefore, it will be a model designed to attract a different type of customer, not just families and those looking for a spacious car for passengers and luggage. This vehicle will also be built on the Smart Car platform like the Grande Panda and Giga Panda and should have a length of about 4.35 meters.

Regarding what could be the definitive style of the new Fiat Fastback, also known by the nickname Panda Fastback, here we show you a render created by digital creator Kleber Silva, also known as KDesign, who has imagined the future model of the Italian car manufacturer based on the teasers that have emerged so far and the pixelated images that Fiat itself published in recent months. The style of the model could be this, although obviously it’s not excluded that in the end, the front part of the model could align even more closely in style with that of the Fiat Grande Panda.

Regarding the range of engines, there should be no surprises, with the same solutions adopted for the Grande Panda and the future Fiat Giga Panda. There will therefore be the entry-level hybrid version and the top-of-the-range electric version. In some areas of the world, there will also be room for gasoline versions. Finally, regarding prices, as we said, they will not be the element on which this model will focus to make its way, although they will be in line with those of the rest of the Fiat range without deviating excessively. We will certainly have clearer ideas about this car during the coming months, particularly when the new Fiat Giga Panda debuts next summer, as it is said that the front part, interiors, and range of engines will be practically identical.