Antonio Filosa could discontinue Stellantis’ premium cluster

Some steps that the new Stellantis CEO, Antonio Filosa, might undertake are beginning to emerge. According to reports from La Tribuna de Automoción, one of the first steps that will be implemented by Filosa relates to revising the organizational structure of the so-called premium cluster, which currently includes DS, Alfa Romeo, and Lancia. Alongside this, a further step in the new Stellantis CEO’s prerogatives would involve strengthening the dealer network to aim for increased sales and revenue.

According to the Spanish portal, Antonio Filosa is also looking at revising the approach to certain countries in terms of the presence of some Group brands as well as regarding their penetration in those areas that are currently served marginally. This would be a first phase for what would be the initial general guidelines, although the planned execution methods have not yet been defined. In accordance with what was expressed during Antonio Filosa’s visits to the main Stellantis production centers in Europe, the policy of unity represents another fundamental piece in the new CEO’s approach to Group leadership.

Among the main solutions that will be implemented by Antonio Filosa would be a real farewell to the premium cluster. As is already known, we’re talking about a section, within the division of available brands among those of Stellantis, that currently contains three brands: DS, Alfa Romeo, and Lancia, therefore managed by a central governing body within the Group. This characterization would therefore disappear, although it’s not clear whether all the others involving the other brands today will be redefined. In this way, according to what is still reported by the aforementioned Spanish publication, DS would be integrated into Citroën management while Alfa Romeo and Lancia would be managed by Fiat/Abarth.

Filosa then aims for concrete promotion of dealerships, definitively abandoning the controversial agency model with the need to increase profitability. Antonio Filosa is also looking at a complete restructuring of the sales network, focusing on new investors in order to guarantee the presence of new dealerships even in those areas where the presence of Stellantis brands is not so marked today; also by virtue of resolving contracts put in place in 2021.

In any case, the specific condition of each brand in each country will also be analyzed, in order to take into account each of their markets in the best possible way. Carlos Tavares, the CEO who preceded Antonio Filosa at the helm of Stellantis, had already announced that the Group born from the merger between FCA and PSA could not afford to keep unprofitable brands with it and that in 2026 a review of some of these would be necessary, a process that can now be entrusted to the new CEO.