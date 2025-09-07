Fiat brings its complete range of pickups to Expointer 2025

The event was held from Aug. 30 to Sept. 7 in Esteio (RS) . In total, Fiat brings 10 models to the show, including pickups, SUVs, hatchbacks and commercial vehicles. The brand highlights the newly launched Fiat Toro and the new Titano

Fiat at Expointer 2025

Fiat, the leading sales brand in the Brazilian market, will be present at Expointer 2025, one of the country’s largest agricultural fairs, which will be held from August 30 to September 7 at the Assis Brasil Exhibition Park in Esteio, Rio Grande do Sul. With a modern booth, Fiat will bring its full range of pickup trucks to the event, along with other models that consolidate the brand’s leadership in rural and urban areas.

The Fiat Toro strengths of the brand

One of the highlights of the booth is the Fiat Toro. The model, which recently received new equipment and an even more rugged and sophisticated look for model year 2026, will be available to event attendees in all of its trims: Endurance, Freedom, Ultra, Volcano and Ranch. Also on display in the pickup lineup will be the Volcano and Ranch versions of the new Fiat Titano and the Fiat Strada, the best-selling vehicle in the country for the past four years.

“Fiat offers a complete portfolio of sedans, SUVs and vans to meet all customer needs, both in the city and in the country. Pickups are essential for agriculture and, in this segment, we have the Strada, the best-selling vehicle in Brazil for four consecutive years. Now, with the new Titano and Toro, we have renewed our pickup family, making it even more competitive and complete to meet the needs of the market. During the event, we will present our portfolio that combines robustness, technology and performance, essential characteristics for this segment,” said Federico Battaglia, vice president of Fiat and Abarth brands for South America.

In addition to the pickups, Fiat will also bring to the show the Mobi Trekking and Argo 1.0 MT, compact, energy-efficient models that are part of the Sustainable Car program, promoted by the federal government, which grants IPI exemption for these models.

Also present at the event will be the Hybrid and Abarth versions of the brand’s SUVs, Pulse and Fastback, and the Fiorino, Scudo and Ducato commercial models, reinforcing the brand’s commitment to efficiency and innovation in professional mobility.

“Fiat is the leading pickup brand and this year has accumulated a 41.3 percent market share and more than 107,000 registered units in one of the country’s fastest growing segments. The agricultural sector is key to this achievement and our product range increasingly reflects the desires of customers working in the field,” said Herlander Zola, Senior Vice President of Commercial Operations for Stellantis Brazil and Light Commercial Vehicles (LCV) for South America.

During the show, visitors will be able to learn about the financing terms of the Strada through Finame, a financing line offered by the BNDES (National Bank for Economic and Social Development), which now includes the Endurance and Freedom Cabine Plus versions of Brazil’s best-selling vehicle.

For fans of the brand, the Fiat Wear store will be present with several official accessories.