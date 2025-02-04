Fiat Toro gets new Turbodiesel engine

Stellantis Media announces in its official press release for the Brazilian market that Fiat Toro, a leader in the mid-size pickup truck segment that combines urban practicality and adventurous lifestyle, introduces a new Turbodiesel engine for Volcano and Ranch versions.

New Multijet 2.2 Turbodiesel engine for Fiat Toro

With the new Multijet 2.2 Turbodiesel engine, the Fiat Toro now reaches 200 hp of power and 450 Nm of torque, an increase of 18 percent in power and 29 percent in torque. This increase provides more performance on all types of terrain and gives a unique driving experience, being able to travel at 120 km/h at a speed below 1500 rpm, more comfort, economy and driving pleasure. This new turbodiesel engine is planned for Volcano and Ranch versions.

For now Stellantis has left this official statement for Brazil, adding that more information will be available soon. So we would keep updated and find out more details very soon.

Fiat Toro 2025 Brazilian market innovations

As we discussed some time ago in one of our articles, the 2025 Fiat Toro is set to introduce significant innovations in the Brazilian pickup market segment, highlighting the Stellantis brand’s continued evolution in meeting consumer needs and adapting to technological changes. A strategic redefinition of the engine options available for this model comes with revised trim levels.

One of the most significant changes is the introduction of the new 2.2-liter turbodiesel , which replaces the current 2-liter turbodiesel. Initially planned for the Jeep Commander, this upgrade now extends to the Fiat Toro, representing a significant step forward in terms of performance and environmental sustainability.

The choice to use the 2.2 turbodiesel for the Ranch version (initially-now additionally Volcano) and to equip the ‘Ultra trim with the 1.3 Turbo Flex 270 confirms Fiat’s commitment to offering a diverse range that lives up to the public’s expectations. The engines in the new Fiat Toro 2025 feature a balance of power and efficiency. The 1.3 Turbo Flex maintains a power output of 185 hp with ethanol and 180 hp with gasoline , with a maximum torque of 270 Nm, paired with a 6-speed automatic transmission.

Fiat Toro Ultra new top of the line with the Turbo 270 Flex engine

Recall that Fiat Toro Ultra is the new option at the top of the flexible pickup line in 2025, equipped with a high-performance Turbo 270 Flex engine, expanding the model’s coverage in the market and strengthening the tradition of serving different customer profiles.

As anticipated, Fiat has made technical developments and improvements to the engines of the Toro flex versions, which now have a power output of 176 hp, both ethanol and gasoline, while maintaining a torque of 270 Nm. These changes come with a series of refinements that maintain the vehicle’s high performance.

A consumer favorite since its launch, Fiat Toro ended 2024 following the growth of the segment and leading among C pickups, and now begins the year with new features that further expand the model’s growth potential in the market.