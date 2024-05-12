Fiat at Agrishow 2024: a stunning success with record sales

Fiat sparkled at Agrishow 2024, South America’s leading agricultural trade show, presenting a number of exciting new products and strengthening its partnership with New Holland. The Stellantis automaker reported a 21 percent increase in sales over the previous year and unveiled its new Titan pickup truck, which was a big hit with visitors.

Fiat dominates Agrishow 2024: growing sales and new partnership

As we all know, Fiat has been present lately at Agrishow, the largest international agricultural fair in all of South America and also one of the most important in the world. In addition, its new partnership with New Holland, a veritable giant in the agricultural equipment industry, has caused quite a stir. Thus was born an innovative partnership intent on revolutionizing the world of agriculture.

Communication, advertising campaigns, consumer initiatives and trade shows. These are the fields in which this union of forces will take shape, aimed at enhancing Stellantis excellence and boosting technological innovation. This collaboration represents a decisive step toward a more efficient, sustainable and technological agriculture. The union of these two great brands is capable of guaranteeing excellence and innovation, ready to conquer global markets and shape the future of the agricultural sector.

Fiat’s success at Agrishow 2024 was truly remarkable. In fact, there was a 21 percent increase in sales compared to last year’s edition. A result that allows the manufacturer to consolidate its leadership in the pickup truck and commercial vehicle sector.

The unquestioned star at the event was definitely the New Fiat Titan. It is a powerful D-segment pickup truck that premiered for the first time at a trade show. Visitors had the opportunity to get a close look at its robust design and high performance. They were also offered the chance to put it through its paces on an exclusive circuit packed with 4×4 challenges. The Titan was a resounding success, to say the least, becoming the most popular model for test drives, with a rather significant 52 percent increase over last year, equating to about 1,000 reservations.

In addition to the star Titan, the show also featured Strada and Toro, the official cars of Agrishow 2024. They too were glorious cars that confirmed their popularity among off-road driving enthusiasts. Visitors were also able to take a close look at the entire Fiat Professional range, with Fiorino, Scudo and Ducato, the ideal commercial vehicles to meet all kinds of needs and modes of transportation. Also present in grand style were the Abarth Pulse and Fastback, two beasts perfect for lovers of goosebump performance.

In addition, Fiat also used the occasion to introduce the Farmer Plan to the agricultural audience. This is a financing program that is dedicated to rural producers with special conditions, flexible deadlines and quite attractive rates.

As we may have guessed, thanks to all these innovations, Agrishow 2024 was a record-breaking edition for Fiat.

The Stellantis manufacturer once again demonstrated its ability to offer complete and innovative solutions to meet the needs of all customers, both in terms of field work and leisure activities. The brand has definitely consolidated its leadership in the sector, confirming itself as a reliable partner for farmers and adventure lovers.