Fiat Cronos is the best-selling Argentine vehicle in Brazil

Stellantis, the largest automotive group in Argentina, has achieved another significant milestone by making the Fiat Cronos the best-selling Argentine vehicle in the Brazilian market. This commercial success in the country was the main driving force behind it also becoming the most exported vehicle to that destination.

Fiat Cronos has become the vehicle produced in Argentina with the highest sales in Brazil

Martin Zuppi, President of Fiat, assured, “The Argentinean car continues to solidify its position as the most exported vehicle in the sector since 2022 and now is the best-selling national vehicle in Brazil. This performance is the result of the commitment and integrated work of each member of the Fiat team in Argentina and Brazil, turning the Cronos into an icon of the automotive industry, achieving and surpassing production and sales records in the national and regional markets.”

In the Brazilian market, the vehicle produced in Córdoba holds a prominent position in its segment, with an annual cumulative volume of approximately 39,000 units sold and a 2.2% market share. The car is on track to almost double its export volume from 2019 (22,500) to 2023 (40,569). Fiat Cronos continues to be the domestically produced car with the highest level of local component integration (48%).

Fiat Cronos is the preferred choice of Argentinians, having been the market leader for over two consecutive years with over 160,000 units registered since its launch in the country. The model has become the reference point and the sole driver of its segment, holding an 11.6% share of the cumulative total market.

Therefore, Fiat has received yet another good news from South America, with its sedan produced in Córdoba, Argentina, achieving another important milestone in its career.