New Fiat Toro makes its debut in Argentina

Fiat has introduced a new updated version of the Fiat Toro in the Argentine market, which has garnered a strong following since its debut in 2016, with over 51,000 units sold. This compact pickup truck has established itself as a benchmark in its category and is currently the brand’s third best-selling model, surpassed only by Cronos and Strada.

The Fiat Toro is renowned for its captivating design, which continues to grab the attention of motorists. Its performance is enhanced by a powertrain that delivers more power with lower fuel consumption, while its connectivity is supported by 8.4″ and 10.1″ displays, along with a convenient wireless charger. Furthermore, the presence of advanced safety technologies makes it one of the most reliable vehicles in the market.

The decision to purchase a Fiat Toro is often influenced by its aesthetic appeal, rich technological and comfort features, as well as its versatility and practicality, offering space for daily needs. This pickup truck uniquely combines work and leisure requirements, ensuring an excellent value-for-money proposition and a range of distinctive features and capabilities. The Fiat Toro is the perfect blend of rugged functionality and cutting-edge technology, ready to navigate urban traffic with agility, tackle demanding tasks, and provide comfort during recreational activities.

For the 2024 model year, the compact pickup has undergone a slight aesthetic refresh, involving exterior and wheel updates. The current lineup consists of five versions, each with distinctive details. The main change concerns the front grille, now present in all versions with different finishes, color options, and details on the side fenders. For instance, the Freedom 1.8 AT6 4X2 versions feature a new black grille, while the Freedom S-Design 1.8L AT6 4X2 version offers a black grille with bronze logos and finishes both on the exterior and interior, along with exclusive wheels.

On the other hand, the Volcano versions feature a new grille with chrome edges. The Ultra version stands out with a graphite front logo with a red outline and a glossy black grille with red accents. Additionally, exclusive 17″ diamond-cut wheels with Off-Road AT+ tires have been introduced to further enhance the vehicle’s appearance.