Fiat and Alfa Romeo’s ambitious roadmap: new models for 2024-2027

2024 has certainly been a crucial year for Fiat and Alfa Romeo, which have added two very important models to their range. The Biscione car manufacturer has unveiled the new compact SUV Junior, while Fiat, which recently celebrated its 125 years of activity, has launched the Grande Panda on the market. These are two highly anticipated cars that will be protagonists in their respective segments in the coming years.

What’s next for Fiat and Alfa Romeo from 2024 to 2027

The innovations for Fiat and Alfa Romeo have just begun. As for Fiat, 2025 will be the moment for the debut of the new Fiat Multipla, which, like the Grande Panda, will be based on Stellantis’ Smart Car platform. This model will be available in both electric and hybrid versions and will make its price-quality ratio its strength. This vehicle will be produced at the Stellantis plant in Morocco and will have 5 and 7-seat versions.

Following this, in 2026, it will be the turn of the new Fiat Fastback, which promises great things with its SUV coupe line. These models, with their 4.4 meters in length, will be positioned in the C segment of the market. In 2027, it will be the turn of a new pickup that will replace the Strada and will be sold worldwide. In the meantime, the new hybrid Fiat 500 and an electric 500 with a higher capacity battery and lower prices will also arrive.

As for Alfa Romeo, in 2025 the new Stelvio will debut with a very attractive SUV coupe style, and in 2026 it will be the turn of the new Alfa Romeo Giulia, the second generation of the famous D-segment sedan. Both will be produced at the Stellantis plant in Cassino, Italy, on the STLA Large platform, and in addition to having many electric versions including the Quadrifoglio, they should also have several hybrid versions. In 2027, the debut of the Alfa Romeo E-Jet is planned, which will bring the historic Italian brand back to the E segment, promising to relaunch the historic Italian brand in the US market in grand style.