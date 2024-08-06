Fiat Grande Panda and Alfa Romeo Junior among the candidates for Car of the Year 2025

41 models will compete for the Car of the Year 2025 award, given to the most deserving car of the year. As per tradition, the award will be given in two phases: the first involves publishing a Short List of only 7 models, selected from the Long List, and the second phase will be the election of the best car of 2025. Among the cars in the running are also Fiat Grande Panda and Alfa Romeo Junior.

Fiat Grande Panda will compete for the Car of the Year 2025 award along with Alfa Romeo Junior and 39 other cars

Officially presented on July 11 in Turin, Italy, after Fiat had shown the first official images in the preceding weeks, the Grande Panda represents the Italian car manufacturer’s big innovation for 2024. The car is built on Stellantis’ Smart Car platform and will have a hybrid version for less than 19,000 euros and an electric version for less than 25,000 euros. Fiat Grande Panda will give rise to a new family of cars from which the new Fiat Multipla and the new Fiat Fastback will also be derived in the coming years, with a teaser of the new vehicles published in recent weeks.

Among the candidates for the Car of The Year 2025 award is also Alfa Romeo Junior. Presented on April 10, this model is the new entry-level of the Biscione. The compact SUV has been at the center of many controversies and discussions due to being produced in Poland at Tychy and for the dramatic name change it underwent a few days after its presentation, going from being called Alfa Romeo Milano to the new name Junior.

We will see if these two Stellantis models will be able to overcome the stiff competition and win the most important award in the automotive sector. We note, however, that these are not the only Stellantis models on the list. There are also Citroën C3/ë-C3, Citroën C3 Aircross, Maserati GranTurismo and Grecale, and Opel Grandland and Frontera.