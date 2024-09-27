Fiat 600 electric coming to Brazil in 2025, replacing the 500e

The South American market has been proving particularly important for the Stellantis Group in recent times. Indeed, the company has consolidated its leadership in car and light commercial vehicle sales in both Brazil and Argentina. In addition, substantial investments are being made throughout South America, one of the largest to date in the relevant sector. By investing in new and numerous technologies, Stellantis is also contributing to territorial growth, generating numerous jobs. Now, right out of Brazil, news is coming in that talks of the electric Fiat 600 as the big expectation for the country starting next 2025.

Electric Fiat 600 to replace Fiat 500e

Starting early next year, Brazil’s car market could see the Fiat brand’s 600e model as a major player in the electric sector. In fact, the car could definitely take the place of the current electric 500, thus becoming the only electric model available in Brazil, obviously speaking of Fiat as a brand. The Italian company would also have considered selling the 500e Abarth, but currently plans seem to have taken a different direction. At present, then, it would be big news for the automaker, especially in terms of a market in which Fiat has been a major player and at the top of the charts for several years.

Technical characteristics of the Fiat 600 electric crossover

An electric Fiat 600 will be made available to Brazilian consumers with an SUV electric motor that is capable of delivering up to 156 hp of power and 26 kgfm of torque. Its acceleration can sprint from 0 to 100 km/h in only 9 seconds, performance that is by no means insignificant if one takes as a reference the segment to which the vehicle belongs. The platform with which this car is created is the Cmp, which is the same one used by the American brand Jeep for its Avenger model and also by Alfa Romeo for its Junior model.

As for its range, in the WLTP cycle on an urban-type route, it is estimated at up to 600 km. From this figure, however, 30 percent of Inmetro’s calculations must be discounted, so in Brazil it should get roughly a range of 420 net kilometers. The car will be equipped with a 3.7 kW AC charger, which will make it possible to recharge the car from 0 to 100 percent in about 16 hours and 10 minutes. while if a 100 kW DC type charger is used, the car will be recharged in only 27 minutes, counting a recharge ranging from 20 percent to 80 percent.

Design inspired by the electric 500

Electric Fiat 600 destined for the Brazilian market takes its lines from those of the electric 500 that have dominated the market so far. The car is equipped with Full LED headlights, which are circular in shape like the hatch, also presenting a kind of eyebrow on the hood. This type of LED auxiliary headlight design is also inspired by that of the electric 500. The hood and bumper have been created with rounded shapes, at the bottom we find a large air intake, while the main grille has a horizontal opening with the model lettering at the top. The lines on the sides, on the other hand, have two folds, one located near the door handles, and a second one further down that is much more pronounced. Finally, also on the sides, we can see 16-inch or 18-inch alloy wheels depending on the version you choose.

Also in the rear, the new electric 600 is largely inspired by the electric 500. In fact, the LED lights are very similar to those of the model that will be removed from the Brazilian market. The trunk lid has been created with an identification plate, while the bumper features a mix of the body color with black trim. To finish, to complete the look of the electric 600 we see moldings on the side fenders in a color that is also black. The features are quite promising, so all that remains is to wait for the effect this car will cause in the Brazilian market, and who knows, in the market throughout South America.