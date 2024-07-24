New Fiat 600: the range is completed with the arrival of hybrid versions

After the launch of the new Fiat 600e, with its range of over 400 km (combined WLTP cycle), which can exceed 600 km in the city (WLTP urban cycle), and its 156 HP, the new compact from the Fiat brand now completes its fully electrified range with the arrival of Hybrid versions, with 100 HP and 136 HP engines. Both the electric version and the new Fiat 600 Hybrid pay the best tribute to its illustrious predecessor from 1955, adopting innovative technologies that further enhance its versatility in urban routes, road trips, or even countryside adventures.

New Fiat 600 Hybrid: can be driven in electric mode in traffic jams and maneuvers such as starting or parking

With two engine options in the catalog, the new Fiat 600 Hybrid offers the best of both worlds. The performance of a 1.2-liter three-cylinder gasoline engine harmoniously blends with the comfort, quietness, absence of vibrations, and driving pleasure that characterize electric mobility. All with a 15% reduction in fuel consumption and CO2 emissions compared to a gasoline engine with an automatic transmission with similar characteristics. The electric motor provides extra power when needed, improving elasticity at low revs. This results in more agile accelerations and starts, with silent exits and quick transitions.

On paper, the new Fiat 600 Hybrid offers an electric range of 1 km, driving at less than 30 km/h in the city and taking control of the vehicle when starting or parking. These figures do not take into account the energy recovery function during deceleration, braking, and downhill slopes which, in addition to recharging the battery, allows many urban journeys to be tackled without having to resort to the combustion engine or waste fuel.

Performance in full harmony with the versatile vocation of the new Fiat 600 Hybrid, which with its dimensions of 4.17 meters in length and its spacious interior, represents the ideal solution for both city lovers and outdoor enthusiasts. Moreover, it assumes sustainability as one of its characteristic traits, with innovations such as the seat fabric made from recycled material or the bioplastic strip used in elements like the dashboard.

The interiors of the new Fiat 600 Hybrid perfectly convey the Dolce Vita and the brand’s most pop soul. It’s the first compact that offers chromotherapy, with the possibility to select up to 8 different colors for both ambient light and radio screen, for a total of up to 64 different combinations, for an unprecedented immersive experience. To complete the on-board spa moment, the driver’s seat is equipped with electric adjustment and back massage function during daily commutes or a long trip.

Rich in practical elements that bring comfort to the highest levels, the new Fiat 600 Hybrid incorporates features that will make every journey much more pleasant and joyful, from the hands-free electric trunk, automatic air conditioning, light and rain sensors, to sound with 6 speakers. In terms of connectivity and infotainment, the 7-inch digital TFT instrument cluster and the fully customizable 10-inch touch screen radio stand out, including access to connected navigation and smartphone integration and smart car apps via Apple CarPlay or Android Auto connected wirelessly with a wide range of connected services.

The new Fiat 600 Hybrid is packed with cutting-edge safety and assistance features such as the Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) system, which brakes or accelerates in response to any vehicle; the Intelligent Speed Assistant, which reads speed limits and suggests applying them, or the Blind Spot Detector, which uses ultrasonic sensors to monitor and warn of any obstacles with lights in the rearview mirror.

The cutting-edge technology of the new Fiat 600 Hybrid also includes the Stop&Go function; the Electric Parking Brake, Autonomous Emergency Braking to recognize cyclists and pedestrians, as well as the Fatigue Detector to monitor the driver’s concentration levels. Finally, the 360° sensors and 180° rear camera with dynamic grids help avoid any obstacles when parking or performing complex maneuvers.

Similarly, the new Fiat 600 Hybrid offers Uconnect services to support customers daily, such as voice commands to communicate with the on-board connected navigator, the TomTom navigation system, whose maps are automatically updated and show all service or charging stations available on the route and provide real-time information on available free parking on public streets, to save time and money while on the move.