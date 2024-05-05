Fiat 500XL and 5-door 500: future debuts possible?

The iconic Fiat 500 could soon welcome new variants to its range, expanding its audience and opening up new possibilities. Interesting hypotheses include the 500XL, a mid-size SUV that would be positioned as the top of the range, and a 5-door version designed for those seeking more practicality and space.

Fiat 500: new models on the way? 500XL SUV and 5-door version among the hypotheses

At the moment, however, Fiat has not yet revealed anything. In fact, there is no official confirmation from the Turin-based automotive giant, which at the moment has preferred to keep its plans for the future in the dark. Nevertheless, rumors and indiscretions continue to chase each other, fueling the fire of anticipation and the growing curiosity of fans of the brand.

The new generation of the 500 is scheduled to debut in 2027. This new iteration could bring with it major changes when compared to the current model. They could relate to a possible increase in its size, which could lay the groundwork for the arrival of the 500XL. Nevertheless, recent trajectory of the 100 percent electric 500, which has met with some difficulties, could go to influence the strategies reserved for the future for electric variants of the 500XL and 5-door 500.

Anyway, the arrival of new models is still a certainty. Fiat is planning to expand the 500 and Panda ranges, with the arrival of brand-new crossovers and a pickup truck for the Panda, as well as possible new features for the 500. The 500XL could be presented as a mid-size SUV, perfect for those who are looking for a rather versatile and spacious car without, however, sacrificing the unmistakable style of the 500. It could represent Fiat’s answer to the growing customer interest in SUVs, managing to capture a large part of the market that the traditional 500 still cannot reach.

The possibility of a 5-door 500 causes much interest in the imagination of many enthusiasts. It could increase the practicality of the car, managing to make it more suitable for families and those who need more space for luggage or passengers. Some have speculated that the 5-door 500 could be positioned next to the current model as features. Other rumors, however, see it as a stand-alone version with a design aimed more at practicality and functionality.

Currently, we must point out, the rumors about 500XL and 5-door 500 are still such, however.

As a matter of fact, there is nothing official from the Italian manufacturer, which at the moment preferred not to reveal information that does not concern the present. However the idea of new variants of the 500 certainly sparks the enthusiasm of all lovers of this never-ending model. Only time will be able to tell if these speculations may become reality and if the 500 family will become larger with new members, opening new horizons for the historic Italian citycar.