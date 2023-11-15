Fiat 500XL: Is the new flagship SUV still in consideration?

Once there was considerable buzz surrounding a new Fiat 500XL. It was essentially an elongated version of the Fiat 500X, with some internet-distributed drawings providing a glimpse of its potential design. However, the current status of this project, previously discussed by Fiat’s CEO, Olivier Francois, remains unknown. Now, following the unveilings of the Fiat Topolino and Fiat 600, attention has shifted towards discussions about the new Fiat Panda and another car, a C-segment crossover that could belong to the same family as the Panda and be named Fiat Multipla.

Fiat 500XL may still be part of Fiat’s plans

At present, a Fiat 500XL does not appear to be an immediate priority. However, there is speculation that after 2025, when the Fiat 500X ceases production, circumstances might change. It’s not out of the question that Fiat intends to further expand the 500 family with a C-segment SUV, serving as a more refined alternative to the new Fiat Multipla in the C-segment.

Hence, the focus is not limited to the B-segment, where Fiat plans to unveil the new Fiat 600 and the new Fiat Panda in the coming years. There is also speculation about the C-segment, suggesting a potential dichotomy between the new Fiat Multipla and the new Fiat 500XL. Of course, these are speculative scenarios, and Fiat may ultimately introduce only one model in the C-segment.

Here, we showcase a drawing created by an independent designer some time ago, envisioning the design of this hypothetical model. The resemblance of this car to the 500 and 500X is evident. We will wait to see if Fiat will once again surprise us by bringing something similar to the market. Therefore, we anticipate more definitive news about this future and currently hypothetical new Fiat SUV next year.