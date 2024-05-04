Has the price and engine of the new generation Fiat Panda been revealed?

The new Fiat Panda will be one of the next most important cars for the Stellantis group. Its debut will take place on July 11, to mark the 125th anniversary of the brand’s founding. The car, which will be based on Stellantis’ Smart Car platform and will be produced in Kragujevac, Serbia, will give rise to a new family of cars from which the new Fiat Multipla will also derive.

New Fiat Panda: here’s how many horsepower the entry level version will have and how much it will cost

The new Fiat Panda will hit the market in both a full electric and an internal combustion engine version. The entry-level model will be very affordable and could cost around 14,000 euros. This will be the version that most of all will recall the first generation of Panda in terms of style and philosophy, the one that was launched in the early 1980s and was a success thanks to its essentiality, practicality and functionality.

The entry-level model of the new generation of Fiat Panda is expected to mount a 100 HP PureTech petrol engine with a 6-speed manual gearbox. This version of the Panda is expected to be the one that will guarantee the greatest profits for Fiat and is expected to be extremely popular on the market.

The new Fiat Panda will be a crossover about 4 meters long with minimalist and essential interiors, which due to its characteristics could end up further expanding the audience of customers interested in buying a car from the Italian car manufacturer. Finally, this car will coexist for a long time with the current Fiat Panda, for which Stellantis is working to extend its production at the Pomigliano d’Arco plant in Italy until 2030.