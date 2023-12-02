Fiat 500X and Jeep Renegade: an era ends, here’s what will happen next

Fiat 500X and Jeep Renegade rank among the most successful cars in the market produced by Stellantis in Italy in recent years. However, their production journey seems to have reached its end. Indeed, 2024 will mark the final production year for the 500X, while the Renegade is set to conclude in 2025. Replacing them at the Melfi plant will be five new electric vehicles. This includes two models from DS Automobiles, an SUV, and a sedan. Also in the lineup are the new Opel Manta and the new Lancia Gamma. Additionally, a successor to the Jeep Compass will also find a place.

Fiat 500X and Jeep Renegade: nearing the end of an era

Regarding the fate of Fiat 500X and Jeep Renegade, the first one is likely to be phased out completely. There will be no direct successor; instead, its place will be taken by the Fiat 600, introduced this past July 4. In two years, Fiat’s range should welcome a second crossover, tentatively named Fiat Multipla, featuring larger dimensions at about 4.3 meters in length. The 500X’s goodbye, though final, might lead to the future introduction of a Fiat 500XL, a larger version of the Fiat 500X. However, details about this project are currently unavailable.

As for the Jeep Renegade, the vehicle is expected to enter a new generation, although it’s not entirely certain if the name will remain the same. To differentiate more significantly from the Jeep Avenger, the new model should be larger with enhanced off-road capabilities. Likely produced in Spain on the STLA Small platform, the vehicle is expected to retain the squared shapes characteristic of the current Renegade. With the departure of the Fiat 500X and the upcoming generation of the Jeep Renegade, an era comes to a close at Stellantis.