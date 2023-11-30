Lancia Ypsilon, Gamma, and Delta will all have the HF version

In a recent interview with Quattroruote, Lancia’s CEO Luca Napolitano spoke about the brand’s future vehicles. He confirmed that the new Lancia Ypsilon HF is set to be launched in 2025. Napolitano also revealed that the high-performance HF variant would be reintroduced across all three upcoming models of Stellantis’s premium brand. This means that the forthcoming Delta and Gamma models will also feature high-performance versions.

Lancia: HF version to feature in all future models

This announcement has excited many fans of the Italian car manufacturer, especially those who were awaiting such news. Initially, there were doubts about the return of the HF version. The CEO has now confirmed that the HF line will make its comeback with the new Ypsilon in 2025. Additionally, Napolitano assured that not only the Delta but also the Gamma, previously uncertain, will have their high-performance iterations.

Luca Napolitano further stated that all three future Lancia cars will strongly mirror the design of the Lancia Pu+RA Concept car, both in exterior and interior styling. The HF variant will represent the top-tier model for all three vehicles. They will be exclusively available with electric engines. While the Ypsilon HF is expected to boast 240 horsepower, it’s anticipated that the Gamma and particularly the new Delta could significantly surpass 400 horsepower.

We eagerly await further updates from Lancia on the much-anticipated revival of this iconic high-performance version, a significant part of the brand’s Italian heritage.