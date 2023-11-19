New Jeep Compass and Renegade: here’s how they could change

New Jeep Compass and Renegade are two of the main novelties we will see in the coming years in the lineup of the American automotive company, which has planned many new models starting from the electric off-road Jeep Recon and the luxury SUV Wagoneer S. As for the new Compass, it will arrive in 2025 and will be produced once again at the Stellantis plant in Melfi, Italy.

Here’s how the new Jeep Compass and Renegade will change in the future with the upcoming generations

The new Jeep Compass will be built on the STLA Medium platform and will have a fully electric version with a range of about 700 km. There are not expected to be any “traditional” versions. The vehicle will undergo a significant aesthetic change, to the extent that there is still some doubt about whether the name will indeed be Compass. It is not by chance that it is referred to as the heir to Compass rather than a new generation. In any case, this model will continue to play a central role within the lineup of the American automotive company, whose goal is to confirm itself as a global brand of Stellantis and further increase its registrations.

As for the new Jeep Renegade, it will be built on the STLA Small platform and will be exclusively electric. The production will no longer be hosted in Italy but in Spain. The vehicle is expected to be slightly longer than the current model to differentiate itself more from the Jeep Avenger. It will also be more focused on off-road driving and is said to continue to have square lines like the current model. Both Jeep Compass and Renegade are considered two fundamental models for the future of the brand. The majority of the brand’s global sales are expected to come from these models.

Speaking of these two cars, here are recent renders that speculate on what their appearance could be in the future. We will see, regarding these two anticipated models, what other novelties will emerge in the coming months. It is rumored that in the coming months, some additional information may be revealed about the two vehicles that will continue to play a central role in the lineup of the American Stellantis brand in the future.