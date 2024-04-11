Fiat 500e will soon have a new battery with increased range and lower prices

During a meeting between Carlos Tavares, CEO of Stellantis, and Italian unions to discuss the future of the Mirafiori plant in Turin, the Portuguese manager also discussed the Fiat 500e. The CEO of the automotive Group announced an investment of 100 million euros for the production of a new battery for the Italian city car, which recently also landed in the United States. This battery, with innovative technology, will guarantee greater autonomy compared to the current model and lower market prices.

Fiat 500e: new battery to offer increased range and lower prices

This will be one of the solutions to relaunch the production of the Fiat 500e at the Mirafiori plant, which in recent months has seen a drop in demand for the model and, consequently, a reduction in work shifts. Carlos Tavares also announced that in addition to the new battery, the Fiat car should be built on a new platform.

However, the unions were asking for the production of an additional model at the Mirafiori plant, and not an updated version of the 500e, which guarantees the production of at least 200,000 units per year. In addition to confirming the arrival of a Fiat 500e with greater autonomy and lower prices, Tavares also confirmed the arrival of 15 new models to be produced in Italy. The production of these cars will be entrusted to various Italian plants of the Group, but at the moment it has not been specified which ones.

Among these there should also be the new electric Maserati, which will be officially announced next week and which, in all probability, will continue to be produced in Italy. To this will then be added the new Alfa Romeo Stelvio and Giulia, which will debut on the market respectively in 2025 and 2026 and will continue to be produced at the Stellantis plant in Cassino.