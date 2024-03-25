New Alfa Romeo Stelvio: it might not only come in an electric version

New Alfa Romeo Stelvio is one of three cars officially confirmed by the Biscione for the coming years. The first to arrive will be the Alfa Romeo Milano compact SUV, which will debut on April 10, followed by the new Stelvio in 2025 and the new Alfa Romeo Giulia which will debut by the end of 2026.

New Alfa Romeo Stelvio: the hybrid version may become a reality

The new Alfa Romeo Stelvio will continue to be produced at the Cassino plant in Italy and will be based on the STLA Large platform. According to the brand’s current plans, the car should be exclusively electric. However, given that the demand for electric cars is sharply decreasing, actual sales are much lower than expected and this is creating major problems for many factories.

For example, the Fiat 500e is causing problems for the Mirafiori plant due to a drop in demand, so much so that it is thought to be remedied with the production of a hybrid version. The same could also happen with Alfa Romeo cars, and in particular with the new Alfa Romeo Stelvio which, in addition to the electric version, could also include a hybrid. Jean Philippe Imparato has stated that much will also depend on the outcome of the political elections in the United States and Europe.

A victory for the Conservatives in Europe and Donald Trump in the United States could change the future of electric cars. The positive aspect of the STLA Large platform is that it is versatile and therefore also makes it suitable for any hybrid versions. Speaking of the possible hybrid version, Q-Cars has shown what the design of this version could be.