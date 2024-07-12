Fiat Grande Panda has been officially unveiled: prices will start at less than 20,000 euros

Fiat has decided to celebrate its 125th anniversary in grand style. As part of the Smiling for the Future event held in Turin, Italy, the automotive brand presented a series of new products to the world, including the new Fiat Grande Panda. About a month ago, Fiat unveiled the first images and details of the new vehicle. Now, after a brief wait, other information has been made public about a global model called to play a leading role in the ambitious process of electrifying the company’s range.

Fiat Grande Panda has been officially presented: the small SUV will be available in hybrid and electric versions

The new Fiat Grande Panda boasts a completely Italian design. The vehicle was created at the Fiat Centro Stile in Turin and clearly shows the influence of the first generation Panda. Competing in the B-SUV segment in terms of size, the Grande Panda features all the typical elements of an SUV: plastic bumpers to protect the lower body, roof rails, and high ground clearance. It is equipped with 17-inch alloy wheels and the headlights have a distinctive design. Additionally, the color choice for the bodywork includes seven different options. According to the brand, the project is based on three fundamental pillars: Italian design, global platform, and local relevance. With the launch of the new Grande Panda, Fiat assures its return to the global market.

Fiat Grande Panda introduces an innovative concept: a versatile multi-energy platform designed to adapt to global customer needs. This new model marks an important step for the brand, moving from local production to a global presence. Thanks to its ease of use and intelligent solutions, it is the first Panda in history to enter the B segment, improving the driving experience for customers worldwide.

One of the most innovative features is the spiral charging cable, which makes the charging experience extremely convenient and tidy. The Fiat Grande Panda is the first vehicle on the market to integrate a charging cable that supports up to 7 kW of alternating current. This spiral cable is located in a special housing under the hood, saving space in the trunk and facilitating daily use thanks to its clean management, avoiding the mess of traditional cables.

The process of use is simple: just open the cover, pull out the cable, and connect it to the charging station. At the end of charging, the spiral cable is easily stored in its housing thanks to its ergonomically designed shape. Like the iconic Panda of the ’80s, which revolutionized the concept of the automobile for over four decades, Fiat Grande Panda maintains a fresh image and surprising features, with an innovative and intelligent use of space.

Fiat Grande Panda stands out in the B segment for its compact dimensions: 3.99 meters in length, 1.57 meters in height, and 1.76 meters in width, below the segment average. This compactness does not compromise cargo capacity, thanks to a 361-liter trunk and front storage compartments that offer a total of 13 liters of well-organized space.

Fiat Grande Panda proves to be the ideal choice for families and contemporary urban mobility, capable of comfortably transporting up to 5 people. The design is characterized by a combination of structured lines and soft but bold surfaces, with prominent robust wheel arches. Distinctive elements such as silver front and rear skid plates, glossy black pillar finishes, tinted windows, and 17-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels with Fiat X-design hubcaps make the car even more attractive and modern.

A tribute to the classic Panda is represented by the embossed letters with 3D branding on the doors, which reflect the surrounding environment and enhance the lower part of the side. Inside, the dashboard houses the 10-inch cluster and 10.25-inch digital radio, giving the interior a unique and evocative look.

The first car of the new Fiat family will be available in both electric and hybrid versions. With a 44 kWh battery and an 83 kW electric motor, the electric Grande Panda offers over 320 km of range in the combined WLTP cycle, making it the perfect vehicle for both daily city use and weekend trips. Regarding prices, they have not yet been officially communicated, but they should start at less than 20,000 euros for the hybrid version and less than 24,000 euros for the electric one.