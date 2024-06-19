Ferrari’s first electric car to cost €500K, second model in development

Unlike many manufacturers who are facing the transition to electric quite frenetically, Ferrari is taking its time, although the inevitable will soon occur. In recent weeks, in fact, there have been several new developments in this regard with the first patents filed by the Maranello-based car manufacturer. In addition to stating that the sound of the first electric Ferrari will be authentic, Ferrari’s CEO, Benedetto Vigna, has recently given some hints about it. However, the question many are asking is: given the higher price of electric models compared to those with ICE engines, how much could the new electric Ferrari cost?

Ferrari, the price of the first electric supercar will be exorbitant

The first full electric model of the Prancing Horse is currently under development and not many details are known about it. No one knows what technical characteristics it will have, except that it will not have any fake sound with no speakers outside the car, only an electric motor capable of producing, in a completely natural way, a characteristic and unique sound.

It will hardly be able to replicate the soung of a V12 but, as Vigna himself recalled, no electric car is really as silent as they say. This brings us to talk about a hypothetical price. Although these are only speculations, according to Reuters, the new electric Ferrari could cost no less than 500,000 euros (535,000 dollars). A price that would obviously only concern the entry-level base, which with options would go even higher.

Again according to the Reuters source, Ferrari has started the development of a second electric car, although this would still be at an early stage. After the Purosangue SUV and the first electric Ferrari, a further model could undermine the exclusivity of the brand, which is why in Maranello they may decide to limit the overall production to 20,000 units per year, at least for a certain period of time.