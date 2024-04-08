Ferrari Tempesta: this is how the next supercar could be

Ferrari is preparing its next all-electric supercar. The Maranello carmaker is keeping this project under wraps, with only a few sporadic and circumstantial statements released. At this point, we don’t know much about this car. Some time ago, we reported that Ferrari is in no hurry and intends to finish this project in perfection, especially regarding the software that will manage this vehicle. It seems that computer scientists from Silicon Valley have been hired to develop the software of the next all-electric Ferrari. Beyond this, there is very little information, but some designers are starting to create renders based on hypothetical design visions of the Prancing Horse brand with the few clues available.

Ferrari Tempesta: here’s what the Prancing Horse’s future supercar might look like

One of these is the project called “Ferrari Tempesta”, a four-door sedan that preserves the essence of the brand’s supercars without sacrificing practicality. Designed by Noah Wou, an art student at ArtCenter Transportation Design, the Tempesta has generated great excitement among fans. Despite its sedan configuration, the Tempesta maintains a sporty aesthetic typical of Ferrari cars.

Although technical details are scarce, it is known that the proposed Tempesta features a plug-in hybrid powertrain similar to the one used in Ferrari’s 296 series. With a combined output of 819 horsepower, this sedan promises extraordinary performance, even challenging the Purosangue SUV and surpassing it in many ways.

Recently, an interesting supercar concept has also emerged, represented by a hypothetical Ferrari Testarossa EV, developed by Brian Kim, a digital creator known on social media. Kim created this scale model using 3D printing, inspired by the iconic design of the Testarossa from the 1980s and 1990s.