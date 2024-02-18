Ferrari 296 GTS: here’s the life-size Lego version

Legoland in Florida has unveiled an incredible new attraction dedicated to the Ferrari universe, set to thrill car and Lego enthusiasts alike. The new Lego Ferrari Build & Race experience opens on March 8, giving participants the chance to build their own Ferrari with Lego bricks and compete against others in a special “virtual race area.” However, the highlight of this new attraction is a life-sized Ferrari 296 GTS, entirely built from Lego bricks.

The 1:1 replica of the Ferrari 296 GTS, crafted entirely with Lego bricks, is truly a masterpiece

While it’s not the first time we’ve seen a life-sized car built from Lego, the new Ferrari 296 GTS is just as impressive as the Bugatti Chiron model unveiled a few years ago. According to Lego, a team of 10 people spent around 1,850 hours to complete the 296 GTS. Although the exact number of bricks used was not specified, the attention to detail is astonishing.

Not only are the car’s proportions perfect, but the headlights function as well, along with the rear lights and even the rear license plate light. Additionally, the car is mounted on original Ferrari 296 GTS wheels, and the red bricks accurately replicate Ferrari’s distinctive Rosso Corsa color. The interior of this car, built entirely from Lego bricks, is as detailed as the exterior, featuring a combination of beige, brown, and black bricks, as well as a real 296 steering wheel. The Lego builders even replicated the top part of the 2.9-liter V6 twin-turbo supercar’s engine in bricks.

Overall, the model replicating the famous prancing horse supercar weighs almost 2 tons, and Legoland Florida has invited fans to visit their Instagram page and guess how many bricks were needed to build it before the official number is announced later.