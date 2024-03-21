Ferrari promises an “exciting sound” for its new electric car

The electric Ferrari is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated models set to debut in the coming years. Its debut has been officially confirmed for 2025 by Benedetto Vigna, CEO of the Prancing Horse automaker. In a recent interview with the press, Vigna spoke again about the future zero-emission Ferrari, releasing some very interesting details.

Benedetto Vigna: “The electric Ferrari will have an exciting sound”

In an interview with the press in recent hours, Benedetto Vigna promised that the new electric vehicle from the Prancing Horse automaker will offer drivers the same unique experience as its historic models with internal combustion engines.

Vigna stated that the company will maintain its focus on performance, design, and driving experience in its electric vehicle range, emphasizing that “electric cars are not silent.” Ferrari expects that about 60 percent of its sales will be split between fully electric and hybrid cars by 2026, with the aim of establishing a market share with a new range of high-performance electric supercars.

“Every Ferrari we produce is unique. When we build a Ferrari, we look at performance, design, driving characteristics, and sustainability,” he said. “If you know the technology, you know that you can do many things with electric cars too,” he added when asked about the sound of an electric vehicle.

Although typical electric motors are largely silent, Ferrari engineers are working on sounds for their electric vehicles “that will arouse emotions and rival those notoriously produced by its combustion engines. We have no doubt, honestly, that we can offer a unique experience to our customers because we can use technology in a unique way,” concluded the CEO of the Maranello automaker.