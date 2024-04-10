Ferrari, record margin in 2023: 118,000 euros earned for each car sold

Ferrari had a great 2023 thanks mainly to increased sales and excellent financial results. To this primacy is added another, even more important in financial terms. According to Car Industry Analysis, a portal that analyzes all data from the automotive sector worldwide, the Maranello car manufacturer was the company that earned the most on each individual car sold last year.

For each car sold last year, Ferrari earned 118.000 euros

On each of the 13,663 supercars sold by the Prancing Horse brand, the profit was exactly 117,927 euros. Thanks to these results, the Maranello manufacturer’s turnover last year was 5.97 billion euros, an increase of 17%, with an operating profit of 1.61 billion euros. These results mainly show that the introduction of the expensive Ferrari Purosangue has increased profits per unit shipped.

Compared to 2022, the profit for each unit sold by the brand increased by 25,600 euros. This is a truly incredible result, 5 times greater than Porsche, the second automaker in this ranking. In terms of profits per unit delivered, Porsche last year made 22,800 euros, the second highest value in the ranking. Although this is an excellent result, it is clearly lower than Ferrari’s total, which also dominates from this point of view.

The Italian carmaker is certainly experiencing a good moment in its history and looks to the future with confidence and optimism. It is worth remembering that in 2024, at least three new products are expected from Ferrari, which will debut its first fully electric supercar next year. Among these is expected to be the successor to the recently discontinued Ferrari Roma, which could be named the Amalfi.