Ferrari Amalfi: will this be the name of the future supercar?

Exciting hints emerge from one of the most beautiful coastlines of the Italian Peninsula. Ferrari has officially filed two new names, “Amalfi” and “Amalfi Spider”, which could signify future sports cars or supercars. This revelation comes from the magazine CarBuzz, which examined the Italian Patent and Trademark Office’s records. Amalfi, a name that guarantees allure on its own, immediately evokes a widely recognized location of breathtaking beauty in Italy.

The name Amalfi filed by Ferrari: will it be used for a future supercar?

During a recent meeting with investors, Ferrari announced three new models for 2024. While the prospect of performance-oriented track models is exciting, the likelihood is that they will be road cars. Among the candidates for refreshing the lineup, thanks to the introduction of models named Amalfi, could be the successor to the LaFerrari, the 812 Superfast with a V12 engine, and the 296 GTB, with possible “hardcore” upgrades.

“Amalfi” could be a perfect name for the successor to the Roma, paying tribute to an Italian city as done previously with the Roma, dedicated to the Italian Capital. However, Ferrari has shown flexibility in using geographic names, as in the case of the 360 Modena. This legendary supercar of the Prancing Horse also imprinted the name of a city indicative of the car’s production area. Amalfi is undoubtedly an important name because it evokes international recognition of a beloved location visited by tourists from all around the world.

With many names filed (Mugello, Milano, Montecarlo), all undoubtedly meaningful and charming), and limited information, the puzzle is undoubtedly intriguing. Every name registered by Ferrari, including Amalfi and Amalfi Spider, triggers a series of exciting rumors about the Prancing Horse’s next moves. What’s certain is that Ferrari is planning something special, and we can’t wait to discover it.