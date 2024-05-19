Ferrari Purosangue vs 812, SF90 and 296: who wins the drag race?

When a Ferrari appears in a video, it’s likely that views will increase. Imagine if there are four of them, engaged in a drag race: here, virality is guaranteed. The YouTube channel carwow has put the Ferrari Purosangue, 812 GTS, SF90 Stradale, and 296 GTB to the test. These are all cars from the contemporary era of the Prancing Horse, even though the new 12Cilindri Spider will soon take the place of the 812 GTS.

The most unusual of the group is the Purosangue: the role of power queen, on the other hand, goes to the SF90 Stradale. The 296 GTB is the most surgical in driving, while the 812 GTS delivers the best sound notes. In the multiple comparison we’re proposing today, there are Ferraris for all tastes. The differences are already announced on a visual level, but they will be more noticeable when we briefly review their main characteristics.

This drag race compares different Ferrari supercars: which one will be the best?

Let’s start with the Ferrari Purosangue, the first SUV from the Maranello-based car manufacturer. It is also the first production car from the Prancing Horse equipped with four doors. On this truly unusual model, the task of propulsion is entrusted to a 6.5-liter naturally aspirated V12, which delivers 725 horsepower and 716 Nm of torque, discharged to the ground through all-wheel drive, with the support of an 8-speed dual-clutch gearbox. The vehicle weighs 2.033 kilograms.

The figure drops to 1.645 kilograms on the Ferrari 812 GTS, another protagonist of this drag race. Here, the long hood shelters a precious naturally aspirated 6.5-liter V12, which delivers 800 horsepower, with a peak torque of 718 Nm. Energy management takes place through a 7-speed dual-clutch gearbox. In this case, the drive is rear-wheel.

The same thing happens on the Ferrari 296 GTB, which delivers unique emotions at the wheel, despite the reduced engine size. Here, the thrust comes from a 3-liter twin-turbo V6 engine, which receives a supplement of energy from an electric motor. This results in a power of 830 horsepower and 740 Nm of torque, with mechanical sounds evocative of those of the V12s. The weight is only 1.470 kilograms. For the transmission, an 8-speed automatic gearbox has been chosen.

The Ferrari SF90 Stradale also benefits from a similar choice. This coupé is the leader when it comes to energy aspects. Its 4-liter twin-turbo V8, integrated with three electric motors, develops 1.000 horsepower and 800 Nm of torque. Even if the sounds are the least exciting of the group, in acceleration there’s little the others can do. A positive contribution comes from the all-wheel drive, which ensures excellent grip in the standing start. The weight is 1.570 kilograms. It will be the winner in the double drag race, but how will the others place?