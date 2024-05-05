Billionaire drives his Ferrari SF90 Stradale surrounded by 9 SUVs to avoid accidents

The son of Asia’s richest man may have found the antidote to road accidents. To be safe behind the wheel, therefore, you need, in addition to a hefty bank account, nine SUVs surrounding you. This is how he drives his Ferrari SF90 Stradale.

The heir to the Ambani family, one of the wealthiest in the world, knows how to drive a supercar through the bustling streets of India: simply stay in the center, surrounded by nine SUVs that prevent any scratches on the Italian supercar. The surname in question had already caught the attention of car enthusiasts for the two-billion-dollar mansion used as a parking lot for the car park made up of rare and super luxurious cars. These include Akash’s million-dollar Prancing Horse, and the way he drives this beast is very interesting.

This is how @unknown_spotter93, a Mumbai-based creator with a special love for supercars, captured the young heir on the streets behind the wheel of the 986-hp Prancing Horse, capable of sprinting from 0 to 100 km/h in just 2.5 seconds and reaching a top speed of 340 km/h. After all, who wouldn’t be afraid of denting this four-wheeled gem? He’s probably read about the news of the accident in Finland, involving a Ferrari SF90 Stradale, which became one of the most expensive car crashes ever.

Thankfully, Akash has the perfect solution to this problem: a whopping nine SUVs surrounding the supercar, keeping it at a safe distance from any road hazards. An ingenious solution, this way his Ferrari is completely out of harm’s way, but you’ve got to have the kind of money to afford such an escort.