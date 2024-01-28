This Ferrari 296 GTB was modified, inspired by the 250 LM

Another Ferrari 296 GTB has been customized by experts from the Maranello-based company’s Tailor Made department, featuring high-class references. The model in question embraces the vibrant spirit of 1960s motorsports, thanks to modifications that create a graphic connection with a historic 250 LM race car, a model that the recent “prancing horse” supercar also draws inspiration from in its design.

This Ferrari 296 GTB has been modified with references to the historic 250 LM

The car’s base red bodywork is adorned with glossy Blu Flugplatz expressive elements. A stripe in this shade runs along the entire length of the car. The interior too has received a bespoke treatment. The red stitching on the steering wheel and dashboard stands out, along with the tone-on-tone stitches that run through the Red Jeans Aunde fabric racing seats.

The result exudes a scent of racing and tradition. Once again, the Tailor Made program has gifted a dream object to the lucky client, perfectly interpreting their tastes. The recipient of this attention, as mentioned, is a Ferrari 296 GTB. In its few years of existence, this sports car has garnered numerous accolades, including the Car Design Award 2022, for its exterior look designed by Flavio Manzoni.

Compared to its predecessor, it marks further progress in performance, despite a smaller displacement. The heart of this car has become a hybrid. The 2992 cubic centimeter twin-turbo V6 internal combustion engine, delivering 663 horsepower at 8000 rpm, is paired with an electric unit, contributing an additional 167 horsepower. This results in a total maximum power of 830 horsepower.

The performance is top-notch, with acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in 2.9 seconds and from 0 to 200 km/h in 7.3 seconds. It pushes beyond the 330 km/h speed threshold. Adding to the excitement on board the Ferrari 296 GTB is the goosebump-inducing sound, at times reminiscent of the brand’s V12 supercars.