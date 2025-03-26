Ferrari Purosangue performance upgrades from Novitec with the Esteso widebody kit | Video

This Ferrari Purosangue from Novitec comes with an Extended Widebody Kit for refined tuning

Novitec, a renowned luxury car tuner, has unveiled its latest creation: a Ferrari Purosangue transformed thanks to the Widebody Esteso kit. This tuning intervention, while making significant changes to the aesthetics of the Prancing Horse SUV, stands out for its elegance and measure, avoiding excesses that could alter the car’s original essence.

The distinctive element of the Esteso kit is the widening of the wheel arches, which increases the overall width of the Thoroughbred by 6 centimeters. This modification gives the vehicle a more imposing and muscular appearance, accentuating its presence on the road. However, Novitec has skillfully dosed the modifications, preserving the Thoroughbred’s harmonious lines and aesthetic balance.

Unlike other tunings on the market, which often radically disrupt the original design, Novitec opted for a more restrained and refined approach. The result is a “soft” tuning that enhances the features of the Purosangue without distorting its identity.

Although the Ferrari Purosangue is an SUV and therefore less bound to the tradition of the Cavallino Rampante it does not escape criticism when subjected to extreme tuning. Nevertheless, Novitec has unveiled its widebody Esteso version of the Thoroughbred, with the aim of optimizing aerodynamic efficiency and giving it an even more muscular and exclusive look. According to the German company, the Esteso kit improves the car’s performance and aesthetics.

Unlike other preparers, Novitec approached the Ferrari Purosangue with precise meticulousness, achieving a result that satisfies even the most refined enthusiasts. The goal is clear; it wants to appeal to an audience that appreciates exclusivity and sportiness, without lapsing into tacky, classless excess.

Exterior tuning, carbon fiber, custom wheels

Body customization is done with custom components, available in two fine materials: exposed carbon fiber with a glossy finish, for a high-tech, sporty look, or PUR-Rim plastic, which can be painted to match the bodywork or contrast, for a touch of originality. Carbon fiber, undoubtedly, is the most exclusive and enhancing choice, both aesthetically and qualitatively.

The wheels have also undergone a careful redesign, with 22- and 23-inch models developed in collaboration with renowned American manufacturer Vossen. Customers can choose from three exclusive designs for the ultimate personalized touch.

The cabin is fully customizable, with a wide range of colors and styling configurations. On the mechanical front, high-performance exhaust systems boost the output of the 6.5-liter naturally aspirated V12 to 755 horsepower.

For a more aggressive front-end look, carbon fiber elements can be added to the hood, or replaced completely with one made of this material. The stance has been lowered by 25 millimeters with custom sport springs, improving handling.