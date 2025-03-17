Mansory Pugnator: tuning on the Ferrari Purosangue | Video

We have already talked on several occasions about the German company renowned for its high-end elaborations. The result is the “Pugnator,” a customized version that further enhances the distinctive character of the Ferrari SUV.

Features of the Pugnator

Mansory’s intervention on the Ferrari Purosangue was not only limited to the exterior aesthetics, but also extends to the cabin and the engine. The German company has managed to bring together extreme luxury and exaggerated performance while generating mixed reactions. The interior of the “Pugnator” is a combination of fine materials and refined finishes, but Mansory’s interpretation deviates significantly from the original Ferrari design. An opulence that, while demonstrating the technical skill of the preparer, may not meet the taste of purists.

The Purosangue’s beating heart, the 6.5-liter V12, has been upgraded to 755 horsepower, an increase of 30 horsepower over the standard version. Torque has also been increased, reaching 730 Nm. An intervention that, while improving performance, raised some concerns, considering that the original model was already at the top of its class.

Exclusivity for Mansory’s Purosangue

Mansory has stamped its trademark on the Purosangue, with an aesthetic kit that highlights its aggressiveness and exclusivity. Every detail was given the utmost attention, from the new carbon fiber aerodynamic elements to the uniquely designed alloy wheels. The changes that were made to the Ferrari Purosangue generated mixed reactions. The stated goal was ostentation, excess, at the expense of the stylistic purity of the original model.

The bodywork has been practically invaded by carbon fiber elements, spoilers, miniskirts, gills and wings, creating a disruptive visual effect. An interpretation that, as far as traditional aesthetic canons go, might fall into bad taste, but finds its audience in those who seek exclusivity and extravagance at any cost. For some, the important thing is to stand out, to attract attention, even at the cost of sacrificing elegance. Exclusivity and after-market modifications become tools to confirm one’s individuality to everyone, to stand out from the crowd, without worrying at all about the judgments of others.

Hot debate on this latest work by Mansory

Mansory’s customization of the Ferrari Purosangue has sparked a heated debate, especially since it is a model of the “prancing horse,” a symbol of elegance and tradition. The intervention, judged by many to be a stylistic heresy, transformed the Maranello SUV into an aggressive and controversial looking car.

While the excess of aerodynamic appendages and the profusion of carbon fiber have raised concerns, no one doubts the quality of the materials and the precision of the workmanship performed by Mansory. Indeed, the German company is renowned for its craftsmanship and attention to detail.

Tastes are certainly subjective, and what for some is a work of art, for others may be an offense to good taste. Mansory’s “Pugnator” is a prime example of this dichotomy: a car that elicits mixed reactions but does not leave one indifferent. The challenge for preparers like Mansory is to find a balance between the desire to express their creativity and respect for the tradition and elegance of the original models. In the case of the Ferrari Purosangue, Mansory’s intervention, probably and according to some thoughts, pushed the bar of originality very high.