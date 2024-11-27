A beautiful 2018 Ferrari 488 GTB is currently up for auction. But still for very few days. The car was purchased new by the seller and was subsequently fitted with Novitec suspension, bodywork, and exhaust components. A series of modifications made it a decidedly desirable car that many would like to own in their garage.

Equipment of the Ferrari 488 GTB

The 3.9-liter twin-turbocharged V8 engine is located in a carbon-fiber-lined engine compartment and has been modified with Novitec engine management software. Power is transmitted to the rear wheels through a seven-speed F1 dual-clutch automatic transmission. An aftermarket exhaust system has been fitted, and the seller says the catalytic converters have been removed. The Carfax report is free of accidents or other reported damage.

The 20″ and 21″ split five-spoke HRE wheels are fitted with Michelin Pilot Sport 4s 245/35 front and 355/25 rear tires. The car is equipped with an SCM-E magnetorheological suspension control system and Novitec lowered springs. Braking is provided by yellow-finished multi-piston calipers on composite ceramic discs on each corner.

Instrumentation consists of a 10,000-rpm central tachometer along with a multifunction display. The digital odometer shows 28,000 miles, all of which have been done by the current owner. We also specify that the car is up for auction on the Bring a Trailer website, which will have a deadline in three days from today, November 27, 2024. The auction price is currently firm at $151,151

Additional features of the Ferrari 488 GTB 2018 Custom Novitec at auction

As well as engine management software and 20-inch and 21-inch five-spoke HRE wheels. Finished in Silverstone Gray over Cuoio leather upholstery, the car has 28,000 miles and is powered by a 3.9-liter twin-turbo V8 mated to a seven-speed F1 dual-clutch automatic transmission. Installed are ceramic composite brakes, an SCM-E magnetorheological damping system, carbon fiber Scuderia Ferrari fenders, a passenger display, rear parking sensors, a backup camera, exterior and interior carbon fiber accents, Goldrake racing seats, a JBL sound system, tinted tail light lenses, a wiring bar, and navigation system. This 488 GTB was previously offered for sale on BaT in August 2024 and is again being offered with a clean Carfax report and a clean Florida title in the seller’s name.

The car was finished in a Silverstone Gray color and was fitted with Novitec carbon fiber side skirts. Additional details include xenon headlights with headlamp washers, rear parking sensors, a vented rear hood, tinted tail light lenses, dual exhaust tips and a carbon fiber rear spoiler, front splitter, window triangles, mirror housings, Scuderia Ferrari fender shields, side air intakes and rear bumper cladding. The lower part of the front splitter is scratched.

The leather- and carbon-fiber-wrapped steering wheel sits in front of the column-mounted carbon-fiber paddle shifters and features an engine start button, a handle mode selector , gear shift lights, and additional controls. So in sum, this sounds like a great opportunity not to be missed. There are 3 days left to bid for this valuable vehicle at auction. You can find the auction on bringatrailer.

