Ferrari pledges to keep its naturally aspirated V12 engines

Ferrari‘s new V12 engine will not have a turbocharger anytime soon. Gianmaria Fulgenzi, the company’s head of product development, stated that he did not consider turbocharging the engine as an option. Fulgenzi explained to Autocar that Ferrari only resorts to turbochargers when necessary to downsize an engine without compromising power. The naturally aspirated V12 that powers the 12Cilindri, the successor to the 812, has not been slowed down, with a 6.5-liter displacement now delivering over 830 horsepower in the new supercar.

Ferrari has spent a great deal of resources to ensure that the engine meets emissions standards without compromising performance, and it has paid off. The new 12Cilindri can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 2.9 seconds and from 0 to 200 in 7.9 seconds, while reaching a top speed of 340 km/h.

Fulgenzi told Autocar: “The V12 is a naturally aspirated engine for many reasons. We use turbochargers when we reduce the engine displacement,” he said. “The V12 is natural. It’s something that creates emotion, sound, and acceleration from low to maximum rpm. This is the product we wanted to offer.” The new V12 is similar to the engine in the 812 Competizione, but the 12Cilindri’s engine can modify its torque curve through third and fourth gears with a system called “Adaptive Torque Shaping.” An eight-speed dual-clutch transmission directs power to the rear wheels.

Ferrari is facing serious obstacles in maintaining its identity in the future. Automakers have had to downsize engines to reduce emissions, and for now, the Prancing Horse automaker has managed to avoid this with the V12. However, governments around the world are adopting strict deadlines banning the sale of combustion cars, and regulators will continue to demand cleaner and more efficient engines. Meanwhile, Ferrari is working on its first electric supercar which, according to some patents filed, will be decidedly innovative with sound technology never seen before on the market.