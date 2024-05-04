Ferrari 12Cilindri and 12Cilindri Spider: official debut with first videos

After months of anticipation and anticipation, the Cavallino Rampante finally unveiled its latest creatures to the world on May 3, 2024: Ferrari’s 12Cilindri and 12Cilindri Spider. Unveiled in Miami at an exclusive event, these two supercars represent yet another engineering and styling masterpiece from the Maranello-based company.

Ferrari 12Cilindri and Spider: V12 power in a refreshed design

As previously revealed in a previous post, these new 12Cilindri Ferrari are distinguished by an original and elegant design that takes some iconic elements from the past and reinterprets them in a modern key. On the front, a clear reference to the 365 GTB/4 Daytona, for example, while the rear, especially in the coupe version, boasts a more personal and distinctive cut.

Animating the new Ferrari 12Cilindri and 12Cilindri Spider is a powerful 6.5-liter naturally aspirated V12 engine, capable of delivering an impressive 830 hp and reaching 9500 rpm. A real combination of power and technology, providing spine-tingling performance: the 12Cilindri accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in 2.9 seconds and from 0 to 200 km/h in less than 7.9 seconds. The 12Cilindri Spider registers times a little faster (2.95 and 8.2 seconds, respectively). Maximum speed exceeds 340 km/h for both versions.

The interior of the new Ferrari 12Cilindri is a perfect blend of luxury and technology. For the first time on a two-seat V12 from the brand, we find a large central display dominating the dashboard, while fine materials and attention to detail create a refined and exclusive atmosphere. Also noteworthy are the seats, with their sporty, enveloping design, and the dashboard, which harmoniously integrates the latest digital technologies.

Ferrari 12Cilindri e 12Cilindri Spider: un’esperienza di guida che non ha eguali

Ferrari’s new 12Cilindri and 12Cilindri Spider are sure to promise an unparalleled driving experience. The powerful V12 engine, combined with a rigid chassis and refined active aerodynamics, ensures high performance and flawless handling. At the same time, the luxurious and comfortable cabin provides an ideal environment to enjoy every journey, whether on the road or on the track.

To give fans a closer look at the new Ferrari 12Cilindri and 12Cilindri Spider, the Maranello-based company has posted the first two official videos on its YouTube channel. These videos offer a comprehensive overview of the design, interior, and performance of these two supercars, allowing the beauty and sportiness to be fully appreciated.

The new Ferrari 12Cilindri and 12Cilindri Spider represent the absolute top in terms of performance, luxury and technology. These are cars intended for an audience of collectors and enthusiasts who seek the best the market has to offer. Their price has not yet been made official, but it is expected to be very high.

The new Ferrari 12Cilindri and 12Cilindri Spider represent a new chapter in the history of the Prancing Horse. These two supercars perfectly embody the values of excellence and innovation that have always distinguished the house of Maranello, and they are ready to win the hearts of enthusiasts around the world. Don’t miss the amazing videos!