Ferrari in negotiations for Formula E entry

Formula E has revealed that they are in contact with Ferrari about a potential participation in the championship. The CEO of Formula E, Jeff Dodds, has hinted that negotiations may be underway for the entry of the Prancing Horse car manufacturer into a championship that already includes Porsche, Jaguar, McLaren, Maserati, and Nissan, among others.

Ferrari could soon enter the Formula E championship

A Formula E spokesperson stated: “There is not really anything concrete at this stage, but I know they have been in contact and there have been discussions. With any new manufacturer, it takes years to bring their commitment over the line, so these are very lengthy negotiations.”

Ferrari has recently made a significant shift towards electric vehicle technology, with the manufacturer working on a 500 million euro plant in Maranello, which will be inaugurated on June 21, dedicated to electric technology. The car manufacturer, which has been selling hybrid vehicles since 2019, has committed to launching its first fully electric model by the end of 2025. This announcement marks an important step towards a greater focus on BEVs and battery production. If Ferrari wishes to test its electric vehicle technology in a competitive environment, Formula E would be the perfect option.

The Italian brand’s first electric supercar is expected to be highly innovative, as evidenced by recently filed patents. Although there are still few details available, the brand’s CEO has given some hints during an interview in recent weeks. Despite the brand’s increasing focus on electric, it has not abandoned powerful V12 engines. Last month, Ferrari officially presented the new 12Cilindri supercar.

Regarding Formula E, we remain waiting to find out if the Maranello-based car manufacturer will comment on the news, providing either a confirmation or a denial.