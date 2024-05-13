A video shows new Ferrari 12Cilindri on the road

The new Ferrari 12Cilindri was revealed in all its beauty on Italian urban roads. A short video managed to show a final example of the car. The car was filmed without much camouflage as it leaves the Maranello factories.

Ferrari 12Cilindri takes the roads

This is the first time the Cavallino Rampante testers have driven a near-final model, without using the usual heavy masking to avoid revealing details. A great opportunity to take a closer look at the sinuous forms designed by Flavio Manzoni, although already unveiled at the official presentation in Miami Beach.

Here, the lightly camouflaged Ferrari 12Cilindri in the video came out of the Maranello factory for a road test session. Seeing it speeding along roads that so many people drive on a daily basis gives a unique thrill. The totally real-life setting allows for a better appreciation of its proportions and design than the futuristic and technological backdrops of the launch event.

The Ferrari 12Cilindri represents the pinnacle of the Ferrari brand’s automotive evolution. Introduced to the public in 2024, this coupe represents the very essence of luxury sportiness, expertly combining the timeless appeal of front-engine V12 cars with the most innovative engineering technologies.

Under the hood of the 12Cilindri roars a veritable mechanical marvel. For we find a 6.5-liter naturally aspirated engine capable of delivering a maximum power output of 830 horsepower and torque of 678 Nm. This is a power unit that gives incredible performance, with acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h scorching in just 2.9 seconds and a top speed that can also exceed 340 km/h.

Then again, the 12Cilindri is more than just dizzying numbers. It is a car that can thrill, delivering an overwhelming and unparalleled driving experience. The intoxicating sound of the naturally aspirated engine, the phenomenal stretch and the exceptional elasticity (80 percent of torque already available at 2,500 rpm) make every kind of journey an unforgettable adventure.

A truly perfect marriage of form and function. The elegance of Ferrari design blends with aerodynamic functionality in the 12Cilindri. Sinuous, aggressive lines take care of designing a body that is extremely aesthetically satisfying. But if we also look at it with a technical eye, we certainly find it optimized for maximum stability and grip on the asphalt.

The Ferrari 12Cilindri represents the absolute top in several respects, luxury and exclusivity included. It is a car intended for a highly demanding public that seeks the best the automotive industry has to offer. A dream come true for those who dare to dare and experience emotions to the fullest. Although the video was not recorded with very high quality, it still gives us a pretty good idea of its imposing stage presence on the road. What do you think?