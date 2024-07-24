Ferrari F250: new details emerge thanks to recent spy photos

The development of the Ferrari F250, the codename for the new hypercar set to arrive by the end of 2024 as the successor to the LaFerrari, is progressing, and road tests are intensifying, as demonstrated by recent shots near Maranello. A few weeks ago, spy photos had already previewed the vehicle’s shape, well-covered by camouflage to hide its design. In recent hours, new images have been published on the web showing the vehicle on the streets of Maranello.

Ferrari F250: further details emerge thanks to recent spy photos

The Ferrari F250 will be a high-performance vehicle and, according to the latest rumors, should arrive on the market in coupe, spider, and XX track versions. The new spy photos taken by Motor Authority show the vehicle well-camouflaged, but revealing a few more details compared to previous ones. The test mule’s shapes should be the definitive ones.

The spy photos show the new Ferrari F250 with a rear spoiler. This suggests it might be the XX track version. Compared to other shots, the spoiler seems different and with a setup that hints at active aerodynamics. The new Prancing Horse hypercar is expected to feature a 3-liter twin-turbo V6 hybrid plug-in engine, which should offer power exceeding 1,000 HP. Currently, there’s no information on prices, but some sources indicate a price over 2 million euros. Meanwhile, some long-standing brand customers are receiving invitations for the vehicle’s presentation, scheduled for the second half of 2024. While waiting to discover further news about it, some digital creators are trying to imagine the final design of the F250 based on recent spy photos.

Ferrari is also working on its first electric supercar, set to hit the market by the end of 2025. This vehicle has also been recently spotted on the streets of Maranello during tests. Both Chairman John Elkann and CEO Benedetto Vigna have tested the brand’s first electric car, stating that it’s a “thrilling” and “exciting to drive” vehicle.